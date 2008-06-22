External hard drive no longer recognized.

is fairly common and undeniable proof that "backing up" data to such a drive is in no way a backup plan.



With a good backup plan the data would be available on other media and restorable to a working drive.



No backup means attempting data recovery with no guarantee of success even if willing and able to spend the money data recovery businesses demand.



Lecture over and need for a backup plan for the future hopefully firmly instilled, let's try a few things.



I would follow Steven Haninger's suggestion to remove the drive from its external case and install it as an internal drive - sometimes that is all that is needed and an IMMEDIATE BACKUP can be made. Otherwise it may allow you to boot with the XP Installation disk and make use of the Recovery Console to attempt a CHKDSK /R which may fix the problem. It may also allow you to make use of an imaging utility such as Acronis True Image to clone the malfunctioning drive to another so you can work with the clone rather than risking the data on the actual drive - I would advise this if the data is valuable and/or hard to reproduce from scratch because recovery attempts can cause further damage making success even more difficult.



If using the chkdsk /r command in the recovery console does not work you can take a look at what is offered here, including their live chat feature, (there are many others but I am most familiar with successful recovery using this one)-

http://www.ontrackdatarecovery.com/



Not only do they specialize in data recovery, they also offer several tools for self recovery -

http://www.ontrackdatarecovery.com/file-recovery-software/