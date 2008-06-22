External hard drive no longer recognized.

You can remove the drive from the case and connect it directly to a port in the PC. You may have to set a jumper. If the drive itself still works, you should be able to retrieve the data. If the drive is defective your options are few. You toss it or pay large amounts for professional recovery services.
My Dad got an external hard drive about 3 years ago, and put all of his digital photos and family genealogy data on it. It's connected via USB to his desktop system, and XP designated it as drive F:
Several times over the past year, he's tried to access pictures or data but can't find the drive listed on his system. My advice to him was to reboot his computer, and this always brought up the F: drive again. Until yesterday.
He had the same problem, but rebooting did not recognize his F: drive. I checked the Device Manager, and found it listed as USB Mass Storage Device - with the yellow icon indicating a problem. (The device will not start - Code 10.)
I followed the Troubleshooter's advice and uninstalled the device then re-installed it. XP found the new hardware, but informed me that there was a problem installing the device.
I plugged the drive into my Dell laptop and installed it and got exactly the same results. I now had a USB Mass Storage Device attached to my computer that won't start.
Dad has several years of irreplaceable data on this drive. Does anyone have any suggestions?