Computer Help forum

General discussion

External hard drive no longer recognized.

by Pat_Jones / June 22, 2008 2:17 AM PDT

My Dad got an external hard drive about 3 years ago, and put all of his digital photos and family genealogy data on it. It's connected via USB to his desktop system, and XP designated it as drive F:

Several times over the past year, he's tried to access pictures or data but can't find the drive listed on his system. My advice to him was to reboot his computer, and this always brought up the F: drive again. Until yesterday.

He had the same problem, but rebooting did not recognize his F: drive. I checked the Device Manager, and found it listed as USB Mass Storage Device - with the yellow icon indicating a problem. (The device will not start - Code 10.)

I followed the Troubleshooter's advice and uninstalled the device then re-installed it. XP found the new hardware, but informed me that there was a problem installing the device.

I plugged the drive into my Dell laptop and installed it and got exactly the same results. I now had a USB Mass Storage Device attached to my computer that won't start.

Dad has several years of irreplaceable data on this drive. Does anyone have any suggestions?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: External hard drive no longer recognized.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: External hard drive no longer recognized.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
With a little luck
by Steven Haninger / June 22, 2008 2:24 AM PDT

You can remove the drive from the case and connect it directly to a port in the PC. You may have to set a jumper. If the drive itself still works, you should be able to retrieve the data. If the drive is defective your options are few. You toss it or pay large amounts for professional recovery services.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You Should Be Able To Use Your Backups..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / June 22, 2008 3:47 AM PDT

If the data is "irreplaceable", surely backups were created.. External drives are great for storing data but just like other hard drives, they eventually die.. If you purchased one external drive, the wise user purchases TWO so you can backup the other one..

Do you have those files backed up on another drive or DVD/CD set? If not, then recovery of the data becomes the issue. Steven, the previous poster, has suggested a good course for proceeding, if that's the case.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Failure to recognize a USB attached drive ...
by Edward ODaniel / June 22, 2008 3:51 AM PDT

is fairly common and undeniable proof that "backing up" data to such a drive is in no way a backup plan.

With a good backup plan the data would be available on other media and restorable to a working drive.

No backup means attempting data recovery with no guarantee of success even if willing and able to spend the money data recovery businesses demand.

Lecture over and need for a backup plan for the future hopefully firmly instilled, let's try a few things.

I would follow Steven Haninger's suggestion to remove the drive from its external case and install it as an internal drive - sometimes that is all that is needed and an IMMEDIATE BACKUP can be made. Otherwise it may allow you to boot with the XP Installation disk and make use of the Recovery Console to attempt a CHKDSK /R which may fix the problem. It may also allow you to make use of an imaging utility such as Acronis True Image to clone the malfunctioning drive to another so you can work with the clone rather than risking the data on the actual drive - I would advise this if the data is valuable and/or hard to reproduce from scratch because recovery attempts can cause further damage making success even more difficult.

If using the chkdsk /r command in the recovery console does not work you can take a look at what is offered here, including their live chat feature, (there are many others but I am most familiar with successful recovery using this one)-
http://www.ontrackdatarecovery.com/

Not only do they specialize in data recovery, they also offer several tools for self recovery -
http://www.ontrackdatarecovery.com/file-recovery-software/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.