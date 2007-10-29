external hard drive enclosure help

It should work with Seagate because they bought Maxtor. Good luck.
i have an old external LaCie CD-RW that i no longer use. So I decided to trash the burner and use the enclosure to make a new 500GB external HDD. I swaped the ide burner for a Seagate Baracuda 500Gb ide hdd and made sure that its jumper was set to master. Then i pluged it into my toshiba notebook running xp pro media edition. using the Disk Management utility in Administrative Tools, the new 500GB drive is visible but the device is still recognised as a cd-rw. I can't format the drive or manage to load it as a hard drive. Windows automatically loads a cd device driver and i can't seem to get arround it. does anyone have a solution to this problem, i'd rather not have to buy a new enclosure.