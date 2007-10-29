PC Hardware forum

General discussion

external hard drive enclosure help

by casemod / October 29, 2007 12:38 PM PDT

i have an old external LaCie CD-RW that i no longer use. So I decided to trash the burner and use the enclosure to make a new 500GB external HDD. I swaped the ide burner for a Seagate Baracuda 500Gb ide hdd and made sure that its jumper was set to master. Then i pluged it into my toshiba notebook running xp pro media edition. using the Disk Management utility in Administrative Tools, the new 500GB drive is visible but the device is still recognised as a cd-rw. I can't format the drive or manage to load it as a hard drive. Windows automatically loads a cd device driver and i can't seem to get arround it. does anyone have a solution to this problem, i'd rather not have to buy a new enclosure.

Give MaxBlaster 4 or 5 a try.
by ahtoi / October 29, 2007 5:28 PM PDT
Well
by PKsteven / October 29, 2007 5:40 PM PDT

How about some specs first, like OS, service pack, etc... Wink

Paul

Just a guess right now
by lacsr / October 29, 2007 8:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Well

But has that computer seen this external box as when it was containing the CD drive? It could be the OS is assuming it is the same as it was when it was connected before. Check the Device Manager under "DVD/CD-ROM drives" when it is connected. If it shows up there as a CD, delete it by right clicking on the drive and then let Windows reinstall it. If that does not work, try a different computer.
Another thought would be try a Linux live CD. Boot from that to see what that OS does with it. If that still shows as a CD drive, then the external box must have an identifier built into the front end. In that case, a different box will be needed.

