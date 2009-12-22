Storage forum

General discussion

External hard disk..!!! PLEASE HELP

by bits_khiladi / December 22, 2009 5:22 PM PST

Imation Apollo 320 gb hard disk was fine..suddenly, the system reads it..shows occupied space but no file is accesible

3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: external hard disk
by Kees Bakker / December 22, 2009 5:28 PM PST

Yep, it's a known fact that external hard disks tend to break down faster then internal ones. But you do have a backup of everything that's on it, don't you? Then you're prepared for the (maybe inevitable) act of throwing it away and asking Santaclaus for a new one (2 days to go yet).

But before you do that:
1. Try it on another USB-port on your own PC. Then with another cable.
2. Try it on another PC.
3. See what Disk Management (in XP, Vista or 7) says about the disk
4. Try DIY recovery software (like RECUVA or GETDATABACK or ZERO ASSUMPTION RECOVER)
5. Find (and pay) a professional data recovery company
6. Try deleting all partitions and recreate them
It might be hopeless or too expensive. But it's worth a try.

Kees

Collapse -
Re: external hard disk
by jerryp0009 / December 27, 2009 9:29 PM PST
In reply to: Re: external hard disk

I think the problem is some virus attacked on your hard disk so just format your hard drive and then chk it

