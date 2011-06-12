I think it's back to IBM's refurb area and use what was made for that back then. IBM was fairly good about documenting their stuff so let's find IBM's Thinkpad area.

http://download.lenovo.com/ibmdl/pub/pc/pccbbs/mobiles/19k5649.pdf writes:
"CD-ROM drives arealso sold separately as options."

The FRU # is 00N8239.
http://www.google.com/search?q=00N8239 finds it from many places.

http://www-307.ibm.com/pc/support/site.wss/MIGR-4JGHUD.html notes this again.

Be sure you get all the little parts and diskettes noted.
Bob