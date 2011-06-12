My wife bought an IMB Think pad model 2609 for our grandkids to use to play some older educational software that will not run on any of our newer PC's. Some of the software was developed for windows 95. This notebook has Windows 98se as it's OS. It boots and runs the software installed on it already without any problems that I can find so far. Now for my question. The software I want to install needs a dvd/cd drive to run or install,but this notebook does not have a drive built in. This machine came with an external 3.5 floppy drive which I have not had the time to try to use ye.t So would I be able to buy an external dvd/cd drive and have it work?. If so, are there any thing to be on the look out for such as connections, drivers or anything else.

As always thanks for any help that I receive.

Swijo