Hi

did you try emptying your temp., Temp. internet files??


Go to Start > Control Panel > Internet Options and, on the "General" tab, select "Delete Files;" on the popup box, select "Delete all offline content."

Now go to Start > Run and type in %temp%, click, "OK." Delete all files in that folder.

Using Windows Explorer, navigate to C:\Windows\Temp and empty that folder.

If all the files are gone - flush your system restore and make a NEW system restore point.