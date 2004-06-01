Hi
did you try emptying your temp., Temp. internet files??
Go to Start > Control Panel > Internet Options and, on the "General" tab, select "Delete Files;" on the popup box, select "Delete all offline content."
Now go to Start > Run and type in %temp%, click, "OK." Delete all files in that folder.
Using Windows Explorer, navigate to C:\Windows\Temp and empty that folder.
If all the files are gone - flush your system restore and make a NEW system restore point.
Number of archives containing infected files: 1
Number of infections: 2
Number of infected files not cleaned/deleted/renamed: 2
C:\WINDOWS\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5\GPMRGPUZ\arch22776[1].jar>Parser.class (Java.ByteVerify.exploit trojan)
C:\WINDOWS\Temporary Internet Files\Content.IE5\GPMRGPUZ\arch22776[1].jar>Dummy.class (Java.ByteVerify.exploit trojan)
e trust antivirus keeps finding the above infections but dont seem to be able to get rid of them
windows me user