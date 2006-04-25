I am someone who is good with my computer, but DOES NOT KNOW all of the terms, names of whatfores to determine what is bad, harmful or destructive to my computer.



All of these programs out there NEVER tell you WHAT is going to harm your computer, they Tell you, ''This Could Be Bad'' but they do NOT say, what it will do to your computer if left on it, what will happen to your computer IF you delete it, ect. Zone doesn't tell you and Neither do McAfee, Symantic, nor PC-Cillin.



On my last computer, I got a trojan or something else, that when I deleted it, it gave me the ''Blue Screen of Death''



So, WHAT is someone like me supposed to use that WILL EXPLAIN this stuff to me.



I am NOT interested in taking a class, in reading a Book, in getting more knowlegable on everything, I do NOT have the Time, as I work Full time and attend ''2'' Full time University Programs, I barely have time to breath.



What am I supposed to do?