Exclude Program From Show Desktop

by Mike0022 / October 1, 2008 5:25 AM PDT

I use the Show Desktop feature on my taskbar often, however this also minimizes my dock. I have a program called Rocket Dock that I would like to stay maximized when I click Show Desktop so I was wondering if there's a way to exclude this program from being minimized.

5 total posts
Never used Show Desktop, but
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 1, 2008 5:49 AM PDT

isn't that the point of it?

You use Show Desktop to show the Desktop sans any open windows/applications, so your dock will minimize along with anything else you have open and displayed.

If you can't find anything in the dock's options and settings, then I wonder if the software developer has not included this option. What do they say?

The Show Desktop option is in fact a .scf file with the following code;

[Shell]
Command=2
IconFile=explorer.exe,3
[Taskbar]
Command=ToggleDesktop

I see no easy way to amend that code to ensure that any application will stay displayed when the code is invoked. But perhaps others here will have an idea.

Mark

Desktop
by Mike0022 / October 1, 2008 5:55 AM PDT

I found out that the keyboard combination Windows M does not minimize the dock, do you know what the code is for that as I would like to make a file that does it and put it into my quick launch.

No, but
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 1, 2008 8:17 AM PDT
I suspect you will need to create a macro or script of some kind to do that. Something that will capture your key presses and allow you to call it up from a shortcut in the quick launch area.

Perhaps the Coding and Scripting forum would help with that.

Mark

Work-Around
by phillnet / December 15, 2008 12:59 AM PST

I had exactly the same problem ("Show Desktop" meant no dock for me, too), when i read your post: there is the "Windows + M" for minimizing everything except the dock and Windows + D for "Toggle Desktop".

Then the Work-Around is rather simple:


Dim Shell

Set Shell = WScript.CreateObject("Shell.Application")

Shell.MinimizeAll


Saved as ****.vbs (VBScript), a shortcut placed in the Quick Launch folder, the icon from original "Show Desktop" in Windows/System32/imageres.dll and the "Show Desktop" Work-Around is done.

