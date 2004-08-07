Excel Formula Question

While this is NOT an answer to your exact request, the way you worded it made me wonder if you were aware of a simple ability of Excel.



Your wording made me think that you go through the laborous task of deleting cells from a formula and typing in the new cells. Much too tedious.



Here is a simple Excel thing that you can do to enter a new formula, that instead of entering in the cell locations just select them.



Here is what I mean:

Say you have a formula like:

A4 =B1+C2+D3+E4

and you want it updated to now be

A4 =B5+C6+D7+E8



Just select the cell A4, (you'll see the old formula)

and press the "=" key (that deletes the old formula)

then, use the mouse to select the first new cell, B5

press the "+" key

use the mouse to select the next new cell, C6

press the "+" key

use the mouse to select the next new cell, D7

press the "+" key

use the mouse to select the next new cell, E8

press the "Enter" key



That's all. That way you don't have to type in any cell location. You just have to add in the operator (the "+") between cell selections.



I have seen so many people type in cell locations, not realizing that Excel can enter it for you. And since you alreay have the cells you want in a non-colored state, it should be a very easy screen selection.



I have another tip, for doing what you might want to do, being more automated, but if your data is relatively easy, then this selection method works pretty good.