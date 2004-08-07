Excel Formula Question

You may get a good answer on this from the Microsoft Office Forum-Click on this link
I wonder if anyone knows of a way to sub-total a column of numbers based on the background color of the cell.
I keep a basic Excel 2003 worksheet for the family budget. Column titles for the months, row titles for the bills. When a bill amount is paid, I color the background of that cell yellow so I can tell at a glance what's been paid and what hasn't for a particular month.
For instance, right now there are several numbers in the August column with yellow backgrounds and the rest of the amounts still have no background color.
Is there a way to keep a running total of the items left to be paid each month? In other words, can you add a column of numbers and exclude the ones with a background color?
What I've been doing so far is using a simple formula of "=cell+cell+cell+cell+cell...", but you have to go into the formula and delete cells manually as items are paid. I'm looking for an easier way . . .
Hope this hasn't been too wordy. Thanks!