Every download I attempt from CNET fails

by jjj5056 / September 13, 2011 1:18 AM PDT

Every time I try to download someting from CNET- well lately AdAware updates,the file downloads and then I get a popup at the bottom of my browser window saying that the file was deleted because it contained a virus. the logo on the left of the popup is tha McAfee logo. I called McAfee and got the installer and though I thought I had no McAfee in my system at all it seemed to be unistalling a bunch of stuff. So thinking that everything should be OK I just tried to dfownload AdAware update this morning and the same thing happened. CNET has been a trusted source for me for years and this message can't be for real.
I have looked at the possibilityy of fake McAfee but haven't gotten anywhere.I need help. I appreciate any comments or suggestions. thank you in adavnce. jj5056

Clarification Request
It would be helpful to know ...
by Edward ODaniel / September 13, 2011 6:01 AM PDT

the Operating System of your PC, its update status (including Service Packs if any), as well as the web browser and its version, that you are using. That information helps us to offer more specific advice. (The make and model of your PC often helps too as we can check to see what software it was pre-loaded with sometimes.)

Since you indicate that McAfee appears to be involved (often pre-loaded on a PC as a trial that does strange things when the trial ends), I will point you to this link where you can try the McAfee Virtual Technician.
http://service.mcafee.com/TechSupportHome.aspx?lc=1033&sg=TS

This link will give you information about ensuring all McAfee products are uninstalled completely: CLICK HERE

One last note here, AdAware isn't as highly regarded as it once was. You would be ahead to uninstall it and download and install MalwareBytes and Super Anti-Spyware.

Revo Uninstaller
by johndoe77 / September 14, 2011 5:49 AM PDT

You may consider Revo when you uninstall, in general, like AdAware.
As pointed out, McAfee has its own removal tool.

Answer
Hmmm
by Bob__B / September 13, 2011 7:44 AM PDT

I wonder if this has to do with cnet's secure downloader.

I don't have adaware but goggle tells me there is a Web Update button on one of the adaware screens.
Have you tried that?

Identified the source of the problem
by jjj5056 / September 14, 2011 10:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Hmmm

It is not McAfee at all. the logo on the side of the popup whne I down load and the file is said to have a virus ad is deleted is WINDOWS FIREWALL. Stupid me. I have tried a system restore and may have to try to restore to still an earlier time if possible.I don't know where to go - maybe microsoft, ii am stuck here but at least know that McAfee has nothing to do with it. I am going to try a few things. Thank you for your patience and diligence.At least finding that i was on the wrong track may enable me to makle progressdown the righttrack. Joe jj5056

Answer
Agree with bob
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 13, 2011 7:48 AM PDT

This looks like an issue with CNET Download.com's secure installer.

Did you try the "Direct Download" link immediately below that large green "Download Now" button?

Mark

Installer
by jjj5056 / September 13, 2011 12:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Agree with bob

No but I wil. THank you.
jj5056

Answer
Update
by jjj5056 / September 13, 2011 12:25 PM PDT

I have with some success.

Only 'some' success?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 13, 2011 9:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Update

That sounds like the often used but incorrect phrase, "I am only a little bit pregnant!" Happy

So, full success or abject failure? "Some" success doesn't work. Devil

Mark

Cynicism doesn't help
by jjj5056 / September 13, 2011 10:45 PM PDT
In reply to: Only 'some' success?

In the course of trying to get around this dificutly the udate proceeded.. At the time it wasn't clear to me what I did to circumvent this message and problem with the download..I realize that this was not magc and that irreproducible results are the enemy of logic, rason and science. The other download that may or may not yield results is a site with a methematics eBook which is flagged by WOT as suspect.When I tried to download this eBook fron this site the download was deleted by McAfee upon its completion. with themessage that the downloaded object contained a vrus. this happened even after I use the mcAfee uninstaller - so at this point I am still puzzled as to why McAfee had any role in preventing the download at all. I will return to the site site and try it again hoping that my protection is adequate. I do have SuperAntispyware and Malwarebytes and am confident that if I get infected I can resolve the problem. I shall do this now and incase I fly off into the ether here's the link.. http://ebookee.org/The-Foundations-of-Arithmetic-A-Logico-Mathematical-Enquiry-into-the-Concept-of-Number-2nd-Edition_363884.html

SAME RESULT. McAfee prevents the download but now I am finding that the supossedly free download is being "hosted" by some entity called 'Hotfile" and another as well and that the file has been deleted by the uploader, possibly due to copyright infringement. This does not explain however the interception of the download by McAfee when I do not have McAfee inmy system I think I will report this issue to McAfee once more and stay away from this site which appears to be sort of phony. This is the best I can do at this point, besides switching to my Ubuntu system.JJ5056

'Abject' look upthe definition- refrain please in the future
by jjj5056 / September 13, 2011 10:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Only 'some' success?

The term abjection literally means "the state of being cast off". In usage it has connotations of degradation, baseness and meanness of spirit.

Now we get to ask about that!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 1:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Update

Some folk discover downloads at download.com that don't work, don't install, are incompatible with the OS or other software or even their machine.

-> I'm beginning to think that some folk are better off with game consoles with their tighter controls. Less to tinker with?

But about your success and failure. If you want to name a title that failed, do that. It may be out of date or plain borken. (yes, borken is a dear word that is purposely broke.)

Bob

CNET downloads are continuing to be deleted
by jjj5056 / September 14, 2011 4:19 AM PDT

Hello Bob, et al,
I just tried to download the CNET downloader. (tracker?), - I am a user, I was logged in to CNET, I do not have McAfee on my system but, the file was deleted at the end of the download by McAfee. I have not tried the McAfee virtual technician as I have had McAfee tech support control my PC remotely. Now that I have reprocucible results I am going to try them again. Again I have used their intsaller touninstall any McAfee programs or program data so, I wil keep trying to work this problem. SuperAntSpyware finishes with flagging anything as does MalwareBytes.I am grateful for any further coments or suggestions.thank you in advance.
jj5056

A tip.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 4:30 AM PDT

Skip the CNET Downloaders and look for the "direct download" right under the big DOWNLOAD BUTTON.

I don't use the CNET downloader or Tech Tracker so I can't comment much about those. I asked in the moderator forum "Who uses Tech Tracker?" and so far none of us use it.

I think I know why. Most of the moderators learned to only update things when there is an issue. In other words "Don't fix what is not broken."
Bob

Mcafee
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 5:31 AM PDT

" I do not have McAfee on my system but, the file was deleted at the end of the download by McAfee"
You may not think you have McAfee on the machine but it looks like you do.
I don't know if you want it on the machine or not.
If I put "McAfee uninstaller" into google there seems to be a method.

here we go again...
by econotwist / September 14, 2011 5:29 AM PDT

This seems to be the subject of the year, here at CNET:
I've been commenting on this in a few other threads, after my AV software informed me about "a variant of win32 generic trojan" in the "secure" CNET downloader.

By the response I've got, it's obvious that this is something users are just about to become aware of.

And as for the direct download button - it's now gone..... (I can't find it, even when I'm logged in...)...

As a long time user of CNET downloads, I sorry to say: Goodbye.


AllTheBest
econotwist's

(NT) Or you could use the direct download link?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 5:37 AM PDT
In reply to: here we go again...
Direct download link
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 5:55 AM PDT

Iffy.

I just flipped through a few Cnet downloads.
Seems some products have the link......some don't.
If you want a product with a "don't" your SOL.

I like a challenge.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 5:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Direct download link

Which download besides Tech Tracker?
Bob

response to Bob
by jjj5056 / September 14, 2011 6:04 AM PDT
In reply to: I like a challenge.

Hi Bob, i haven't yet tried buut I wil try some arbitrary piece of software from CNET which a[[ears to b useful. thank you for your response.
Joe jj5056

Download link
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 6:08 AM PDT
In reply to: I like a challenge.

Go to the Cnet download page.
http://download.cnet.com/

On the right side.
Most popular downloads.
Walk your way down them......see how many don't have a "direct download link".

So far the top 2 were without the wrapper.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 6:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Download link

Well I tried it and asked for an example. This area is going to change so let's get one from you with the wrapper for me to check. Otherwise I think we've cured it.

No problems here.
Bob

Nothing Downloads anymore
by jjj5056 / September 14, 2011 6:38 AM PDT

Hi Bob,
Nothing downloads anymore. I even ran the McAfee unistaller and tried to download an accesory fromMicrosoft. The McAfee message appeared and deleted the download. Two attempts to download from CNET as you advised had the same result. Oneresult is on a "save" the download hangs at 96% with 1 second remaining and on run teh files were deletd buy something with the McAfee logo. This really serious not. I am running MalwareByes one more time. I am really stuck. I appreaiate any help you may be able to provide and will folow suggestions. thank you. Joe jj5056

Sorry. It's all good here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 6:50 AM PDT

Works fine. I don't think it's the CNET site and that's what my part of the discussion is about.

Now that we know it's not that and NOTHING from NOWHERE downloads I'd follow Grif's advice and really think over what's been covered so far.

It SOUNDS TO ME like this OS has had a parade of protection software from Mcafee to what else and remnants of those still exist. I'd call for an exorcism of all such things and then install ONE and only one antivirus.

Grif notes how to scan for pests at
7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421

Good hunting and cleaning.
Bob
7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421

Wait
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 7:04 AM PDT

Are you saying that the top 2 show a "direct download link"?

Just tried myself
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 7:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Wait

The top 3.

None of them had the 'direct download link' below the green button.

Clicking the green button on all three offered me the 'actual' software download, and no CNET Installer.

Just to be clear, the top three I tried, (tight hand list). were;

1] AVG Anti-Virus Free Edition 2012
2] YouTube Downloader
3] Avast Free Antivirus

Mark

Thanks
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 7:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Just tried myself

That's what I see.
I thought I had something broke.

No I did not write that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 7:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Wait

I wrote the top two didn't have the wrapper. So no need for the other link.

Sorry but how far down the rabbit hole must we go?
Bob

Oh!
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 7:45 AM PDT

So no installer....no direct download link.....nice to know.

Rabbit hole?.......as deep as needed to get to an answer.

I see Mark went to basement floor 3.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 7:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Oh!

I stopped at 2.

What download needed a look or did you figure this out?
Bob

Robert
by Bob__B / September 14, 2011 9:59 AM PDT

Your a wealth of knowledge.
Sometimes your answers can be a little cryptic.
Mark put the answer in English.
You went off in some other direction.
You might want to work on that.

