Every download I attempt from CNET fails

Since you indicate that McAfee appears to be involved (often pre-loaded on a PC as a trial that does strange things when the trial ends), I will point you to this link where you can try the McAfee Virtual Technician.
http://service.mcafee.com/TechSupportHome.aspx?lc=1033&sg=TS
This link will give you information about ensuring all McAfee products are uninstalled completely: CLICK HERE
One last note here, AdAware isn't as highly regarded as it once was. You would be ahead to uninstall it and download and install MalwareBytes and Super Anti-Spyware.
Every time I try to download someting from CNET- well lately AdAware updates,the file downloads and then I get a popup at the bottom of my browser window saying that the file was deleted because it contained a virus. the logo on the left of the popup is tha McAfee logo. I called McAfee and got the installer and though I thought I had no McAfee in my system at all it seemed to be unistalling a bunch of stuff. So thinking that everything should be OK I just tried to dfownload AdAware update this morning and the same thing happened. CNET has been a trusted source for me for years and this message can't be for real.
I have looked at the possibilityy of fake McAfee but haven't gotten anywhere.I need help. I appreciate any comments or suggestions. thank you in adavnce. jj5056