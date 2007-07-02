Networking & Wireless forum

Ethernet Cables

by wtfdop0987 / July 2, 2007 10:18 AM PDT

I have just purchased a Crossover Cable from eBay and I was wondering if that was the right choice. I do not know the difference between crossover, and patch and all that. Could someone explain this to me please. I want to connect my computer or 360 to a router. I also might use this to connect my modem to my router, and so on. Will I be able to use a crossover cable in everyday networking?

A general answer. . .
by Coryphaeus / July 2, 2007 10:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Ethernet Cables

A crossover cable is for connecting like devices such as computer to computer. A standard/patch cable is for connecting non-like devices such as a computer to a router, modem to router, or computer to modem.

"Will I be able to use a crossover cable in everyday networking?" Nope.

That Sucks
by wtfdop0987 / July 2, 2007 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: A general answer. . .

That really sucks. What is so different though?

The way it's wired t the plug. . .
by Coryphaeus / July 2, 2007 10:49 AM PDT
In reply to: That Sucks
HELP
by wtfdop0987 / July 2, 2007 11:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Ethernet Cables

I was a jack*** for not doing my research and I am afraid the eBay seller is not going to refund my money....I have been reading that there is a way to connect a hub to a router/modem to router, but i want to know for sure how to do it with this crossover cable. Also if anyone knows any way to connect like computer/360/PS2 to hub/router using crossover cable please comment. PLEASE I am desperate!!!

If
by Darton Fury / July 2, 2007 3:10 PM PDT
In reply to: HELP

you or your friends don't know how to cut off one end of the crossover cable and make a crimp to match the other end, just buy a straight through cable. They can be purchased from Internet retailers for around $3.00

