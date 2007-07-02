Ethernet Cables

A crossover cable is for connecting like devices such as computer to computer. A standard/patch cable is for connecting non-like devices such as a computer to a router, modem to router, or computer to modem.
"Will I be able to use a crossover cable in everyday networking?" Nope.
I have just purchased a Crossover Cable from eBay and I was wondering if that was the right choice. I do not know the difference between crossover, and patch and all that. Could someone explain this to me please. I want to connect my computer or 360 to a router. I also might use this to connect my modem to my router, and so on. Will I be able to use a crossover cable in everyday networking?