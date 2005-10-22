Auto Repair forum

General discussion

Escalade Car PC and Sound System install

by accentsoound / October 22, 2005

Well the system is almost complete. Just some final trim issues need to be finalized.

The system specs.

P4 based mini itx system with 300Gbyte HD
GPS Navigation using Microsoft Mappoint
DVD playback and burn capability
SD and USB expansion ports.
WiFi Wireless lan
GPRS Mobile internet and integrated Cellular phone card
12.1 inch touch screen panel in Dash
RF wireless presentation mouse
Blue tooth interface
Bluetooth wireless laser projector Keyboard
SPDIF Digital Audio output to Audiobahn ADDIT51 Surround DAC
5 Channel DLS Amplifier
Full set of DLS Titainium DLS 3 way Component speakers in all 4 Doors
Dual DLS 10 inch Subwoofers in Vented Box
17 inch roof flip down monitor
Dual 7 inch headrest monitors
Secondary DVD player for rear passangers
Microsoft XBOX Video Game system
Backup Camera
Any combination of video or PC display on the 4 panel displays
Car PC using the Road Runner front end software by Guino

The Sound system has been metered with the TermLab Pro SPL measurement system and recorded 142.9 DB at the competition standard location. This being the output from the 10 inch subs.

Photos can be viewed at

http://www.accentsounds.com/projects.htm

3 total posts
Collapse -
Looks great...
by jackintucson / October 22, 2005

but I'd be weary about the 31/2in HD crashing while the vehicle is moving. Did you consider a 21/2in drive for laptops. They're a little more rugged. I say this as a computer tech, not a car tech.

and life goes on...

Jack

Collapse -
Very Impressive....Only Thing Is....
by Psych Doc / November 10, 2005

...How can you stand being seen in such an unmitigated piece of garbage?

To bad that lovely instalation wasn't in a real vehicle.

Oh well, you know what they say about horse races.

