Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Errors found on NTFS External Hard Drive is my data ok?

by SLR2006 / April 20, 2010 6:49 AM PDT

Hi, I have a Quad Core Windows Vista Computer. I have a 2TB NTFS External Drive that I use to store my data. yesterday I decided to run Error check on the external drive and it found errors on it.

After that it said that it was repaired and it said something about my files were moved to a folder or something but I missed the rest of the message. Does this mean that my files are not corrupt? Is there a way of checking?

One thing to note is that when I plugged my NTFS External Drive into my Windows VIsta computer, after using it for awhile I decided to safely remove it but it said that it was in use. Now I'm positive that I was not using the external drive.

I hit safely remove about 10 times but it kept saying that it was in use. So I decided to just unplug it. Could that have caused the errors on my external drive? Should I scan for bad sectors too?

how long does that usually take on a 2TB External drive? Any help is greatly appreciated

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Errors found on NTFS External Hard Drive is my data ok?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Errors found on NTFS External Hard Drive is my data ok?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
ntfs is pretty durable
by ramarc / April 20, 2010 10:48 AM PDT

errors on a fat32 drive can often lead to data loss, but ntfs is designed to be less affected by errors by using some spare sectors. do a full chkdsk repair and it will move/fix files as it sees fit. often the problem is just that some files weren't closed properly or the drive was turned off before data was committed to the drive.

run normal chkdsk every week for a couple of weeks and if you don't see any new errors, you're fine. if you see a growing number of errors, check the files affected and determine what software was used to create/write the files. 2TB is big and some older software might be confused by such a big drive (or big partition).

don't waste time scanning for bad sectors. get a tool that does SMART drive diagnostics (free from seagate/western digital/etc). if SMART flags the drive with errors, plan to replace it (or just expect it to continue to have problems).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Would Data Lifeguard Diagnostic Work?
by SLR2006 / April 20, 2010 11:20 AM PDT
In reply to: ntfs is pretty durable

Thanks for the help!

I have a couple questions:

I should use chkdsk instead of the error checking tool? What's the difference between the two?

My External Hard Drive is a Western Digital which I just purchased. Would Data Lifeguard Diagnostic work?

If I use Data Lifeguard Diagnostic then do I still have to use chkdsk?

I appreciate your help

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Cannot safely remove a USB drive....
by Papa Echo / April 20, 2010 8:50 PM PDT

If you cannot safely remove the USB drive because "it is in use", shut down the computer...all runnig programs will be shut down by the system, so you can safely reenove the USB drive....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Error Checking Tool Completed. Should I do another Scan?
by SLR2006 / April 24, 2010 5:26 AM PDT

Thanks for your help. I ran the Error Checking Tool, I had "Scan for Errors" and "Scan for Bad Sectors" selected. The scan didn't find any issues. Should I still scan my Western Digital External Hard Drive using Data Lifeguard Diagnostic?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.