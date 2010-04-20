Errors found on NTFS External Hard Drive is my data ok?

errors on a fat32 drive can often lead to data loss, but ntfs is designed to be less affected by errors by using some spare sectors. do a full chkdsk repair and it will move/fix files as it sees fit. often the problem is just that some files weren't closed properly or the drive was turned off before data was committed to the drive.
run normal chkdsk every week for a couple of weeks and if you don't see any new errors, you're fine. if you see a growing number of errors, check the files affected and determine what software was used to create/write the files. 2TB is big and some older software might be confused by such a big drive (or big partition).
don't waste time scanning for bad sectors. get a tool that does SMART drive diagnostics (free from seagate/western digital/etc). if SMART flags the drive with errors, plan to replace it (or just expect it to continue to have problems).
Hi, I have a Quad Core Windows Vista Computer. I have a 2TB NTFS External Drive that I use to store my data. yesterday I decided to run Error check on the external drive and it found errors on it.
After that it said that it was repaired and it said something about my files were moved to a folder or something but I missed the rest of the message. Does this mean that my files are not corrupt? Is there a way of checking?
One thing to note is that when I plugged my NTFS External Drive into my Windows VIsta computer, after using it for awhile I decided to safely remove it but it said that it was in use. Now I'm positive that I was not using the external drive.
I hit safely remove about 10 times but it kept saying that it was in use. So I decided to just unplug it. Could that have caused the errors on my external drive? Should I scan for bad sectors too?
how long does that usually take on a 2TB External drive? Any help is greatly appreciated