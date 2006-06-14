See the link below:
Google Search For: "A fatal exception 0E has occurred at 0028.BFF88112"
Hope this helps.
Grif
I have Gateway Select 650, AMD Athlon 650, Windows 98SE, 383 MB RAM, 20 GB hard drive.
Very often when I shut down by pressing 'START',then 'SHUTDOWN', I get a blue screen that says ''WINDOWS A fatal exception 0E has occurred at 0028.BFF88112. Press any key to terminate.'' Usually, there is no effect by pressing a key. CTRL, ALT, DELETE has no effect either. Then I power off manually. Is this enough information for some one to help determine what the problem is? Thank you.