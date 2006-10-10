Cameras forum

General discussion

Error on Canon 30D review

by foghorn289 / October 9, 2006 5:15 PM PDT

The speed charts for the Canon 30D is trumped by the Canon XT (350D).
I'm not sure if the reviewers on cnet know there are two continuous drive modes. One is locked at 3 fps. And the other is 5fps. It can be accessed by the same procedure as the other drive modes. Press the drive button and change the mode by moving the main wheel. This will cycle through these modes: Single shot, Continuous,High Speed Continuous, and Timer/Remote mode.
I think the speed chart is deceiving, and not a good indicator of a thourough test.
I had both these cameras. I sold the XT for the 30D. I know the 30D is much faster. A popular review site also has an audio recording of the 30D at 4.85fps. One recording is on RAW getting around 11 frames before the buffer was full, the other gets close to 30 on jpeg. If you would like me to post the forum name I can. I just don't know how the moderators take to other links.
thank you for hearing me out.
Collapse -
Interesting information. I can't recall seeing this before.
by Kiddpeat / October 10, 2006 1:00 AM PDT

If you have a legitimate site, i'm pretty sure you can post a link. Links to other review sites are posted all the time. Worst case is that the post gets deleted. Your first one will stay.

link
by foghorn289 / October 18, 2006 6:16 AM PDT

The review site is dpreview.com
Look under the Canon 30d indepth review.
Really, this is common knowledge to anybody that knows Canon DSLRs.

CNET has errored, not DPREVIEW
by foghorn289 / October 26, 2006 5:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Correcting Reviews

OMG, I want CNET to correct THEIR mistake.
This thread was about CNET making a test without being thourough.
DPREVIEW provided a recording of the 30D doing 5fps. Faster then the 350D/XT.

Why did you link me to that. Try reading the posts before replying.
Is there a way to contact the editors instead of this forum?

CNET error
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 26, 2006 8:18 AM PDT

Sorry about that.....since you provided a link, I assumed you were directing us to the error.

Here is a link to all the editors:

http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-33_7-5448861-1.html?tag=txt

Lori Grunin is the senior editor for digital imaging.
Scroll down to the bottom of the page and find the ''E-Mail Us'' heading.
Click on her name and that will take you to a place to compose and send an email to Lori.

Well I'm glad to know I'm out of touch.
by Kiddpeat / October 18, 2006 11:15 AM PDT
In reply to: link

I guess I'll have to go back and look at my 20D's specs. I'm glad the 30D is at least as fast as my 20D, but I'm still not seeing a reason to buy one.

