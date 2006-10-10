Error on Canon 30D review

The speed charts for the Canon 30D is trumped by the Canon XT (350D).

I'm not sure if the reviewers on cnet know there are two continuous drive modes. One is locked at 3 fps. And the other is 5fps. It can be accessed by the same procedure as the other drive modes. Press the drive button and change the mode by moving the main wheel. This will cycle through these modes: Single shot, Continuous,High Speed Continuous, and Timer/Remote mode.

I think the speed chart is deceiving, and not a good indicator of a thourough test.

I had both these cameras. I sold the XT for the 30D. I know the 30D is much faster. A popular review site also has an audio recording of the 30D at 4.85fps. One recording is on RAW getting around 11 frames before the buffer was full, the other gets close to 30 on jpeg. If you would like me to post the forum name I can. I just don't know how the moderators take to other links.

