Error messages with IE6 (long but help please)

Can someone please help me. I have not been able to find any help for far from MS.com or anywhere else. I have two issues going on at the same time. First one started as, when I close my browser window, a message pops up as "the instruction at "ox62304390" referenced memory @ "0x62304390". The memory could not be read. Click on ok to terminate. Well this is annoying if nothing else as I have closed my browser anyway, and it only pops up sometimes not all the time. Then it started doing this: IE has encountered a problem and needs to close. Sorry for the inconvenience blah blah. This happens while I am in the middle of something. It also asks you to either debug, send error report or close. If I pick any of these options my browser auto closes and I lose whatever I was doing. If I move the stupid little windo just out of my way and keep doing what I am doing, it keeps working. I dont understand. I can't get rid of it. I say this as I thought it was issues with IE6 so I upgraded to IE 7 but it is still happening as well. Sometimes the window pops up and auto closes me out so if I am doing an email, well, goodbye, no more. Have to start over. Please any way to get rid of this?? The second issue is the worst one of the two but both very annoying and are stressing me out. If I click on send error report and then ask to see the details of the error it comes up with all kinds of stuff. Here is some as it is long: Module 1 iexpore.exe, Module 2 ntdll.dll, module 3 kernel 32.dll, and so on. Also at the end it says the following file included in error rpt: c:\docume~1\owner\locals`1\temp\d62a-appcompat.txt. I have windows XP.