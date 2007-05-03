Error messages with IE6 (long but help please)

Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by rurbina / May 3, 2007 11:11 PM PDT

Can someone please help me. I have not been able to find any help for far from MS.com or anywhere else. I have two issues going on at the same time. First one started as, when I close my browser window, a message pops up as "the instruction at "ox62304390" referenced memory @ "0x62304390". The memory could not be read. Click on ok to terminate. Well this is annoying if nothing else as I have closed my browser anyway, and it only pops up sometimes not all the time. Then it started doing this: IE has encountered a problem and needs to close. Sorry for the inconvenience blah blah. This happens while I am in the middle of something. It also asks you to either debug, send error report or close. If I pick any of these options my browser auto closes and I lose whatever I was doing. If I move the stupid little windo just out of my way and keep doing what I am doing, it keeps working. I dont understand. I can't get rid of it. I say this as I thought it was issues with IE6 so I upgraded to IE 7 but it is still happening as well. Sometimes the window pops up and auto closes me out so if I am doing an email, well, goodbye, no more. Have to start over. Please any way to get rid of this?? The second issue is the worst one of the two but both very annoying and are stressing me out. If I click on send error report and then ask to see the details of the error it comes up with all kinds of stuff. Here is some as it is long: Module 1 iexpore.exe, Module 2 ntdll.dll, module 3 kernel 32.dll, and so on. Also at the end it says the following file included in error rpt: c:\docume~1\owner\locals`1\temp\d62a-appcompat.txt. I have windows XP.

What do you use to
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 3, 2007 11:57 PM PDT

protect against hackers, viruses and spyware?

Mark

Error messages IE 6.0
by rurbina / May 4, 2007 1:34 AM PDT
In reply to: What do you use to

I have all that stuff for protection. I have not found anything suspicious and when I do, my spyware auto quarantines everything and I remove it. My virus scan works and detects and cleans everything on its own. Hackers, dont know if I have anything for that at this point. Isn't that like a firewall or something. It still does it though anyway. I thought there were issues with my browser, maybe something got deleted by accident or something.

Give me a list of which BHOs that you left installed.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 1:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Error messages IE 6.0
IE 6.0 error messages
by rurbina / May 4, 2007 7:59 AM PDT

When I look at my microsoft add on manager, it says I have none. If this is where I look, cuz I dont know about bho's.

Then share what BHO's are listed with this tool.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 9:12 AM PDT
In reply to: IE 6.0 error messages
Help with IE
by rurbina / May 4, 2007 12:19 PM PDT

Thanks for that link. That's cool. Brought up a lot of stuff but here are the bho's that were listed: yahoo toolbar; adobe reader; lexmark toolbar, yahoo ie services button; ssvhelper class (java); (no name) (no file). There were abunch of numbers and letters in between the names and the file but I did not copy those. Let me know if those are a must. So are any of these suspicious. I do have a lexmark printer. Thank you so much. I finally feel like I am getting somewhere.

When I deal with this I...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 12:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Help with IE
Help with IE
by rurbina / May 4, 2007 12:45 PM PDT

Ok. Even though it says to be really careful what you delete as something you are running may need it? I have my lexmark toolbar, yahoo toolbar and google toolbar on my ie for convenience. I should delete these also?

Just sharing how I resolve this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 1:05 PM PDT
In reply to: Help with IE

Yes, it does tell us to be careful. Your choice.

Bob

Help with IE
by rurbina / May 4, 2007 1:11 PM PDT

Please dont leave it as my choice cuz i dont know what im doing. I didnt even know what bho were. I know youre the expert and I am not. Okay, i will just delete all bho's. So tell me should i check on this regularly? Are bho's something that add on whenever they want and I should check to delete them?

BHO's.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 7:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Help with IE

This is what Wikipedia says about BHO's;

"Because BHOs have unrestricted access to the Internet Explorer event model, some forms of malware have also been created as BHOs".

Although many BHO's are designed to help the person using the browser, there are those BHO's that record keystrokes and send the results to criminals, or track a person's surfing history and send the data to others. That's why they can be dangerous. But in addition, BHO's can slow down and corrupt Internet Explorer. BHO's like Google toolbar are not necessary. If you need to use Google, you can either type in www.google.com into the address bar, or create a link to Google in your favorites list.

We say eject all BHO's. If any particular web site needs a BHO to run properly it will attempt to download and install it, but I can't think of any type of web site that would need a BHO without which the site wouldn't work. So we delete them.

But as long as you keep a regular check and keep your anti-virus and anti-spyware up to date and scan regularly with them, then they should not cause too much trouble.

Good luck, and let us know how your Internet Explorer performs now.

Mark

Sharing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 9:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Help with IE

I've shared how I tackle this problem. You may be unsure about this so I have to share how I usually fix the issue. Since you can reinstall said helpers later, why not eject them?

Bob

Help with IE
by rurbina / May 5, 2007 7:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Sharing.

You are absolutely correct. Thank you for your help. I have done as you said. Do you know anything about the other problem I was having, the one that says "the instruction at "0x62304390" referenced memory at "0x62304390". The memory could not be "read". This pops up when after I close my browser window. Any ideas on this?

That error on it's own is not helpful.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 5, 2007 9:53 AM PDT

Go ahead and paste your latest hijackthis log so I can see what's up.

Bob

My Logfile
by rurbina / May 5, 2007 11:06 PM PDT

Logfile of HijackThis v1.99.1
Scan saved at 9:04:03 AM, on 5/6/2007
Platform: Windows XP SP2 (WinNT 5.01.2600)
MSIE: Internet Explorer v7.00 (7.00.6000.16414)

Running processes:
C:\WINDOWS\System32\smss.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\winlogon.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\services.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\System32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\Explorer.EXE
C:\WINDOWS\system32\spoolsv.exe
C:\Program Files\Hp\HP Software Update\HPWuSchd2.exe
C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.6.0_01\bin\jusched.exe
C:\Program Files\Eset\nod32kui.exe
C:\WINDOWS\ALCXMNTR.EXE
C:\Program Files\Lexmark 3400 Series\lxcymon.exe
C:\Program Files\Lexmark 3400 Series\ezprint.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\GoogleToolbarNotifier\1.2.1128.5462\GoogleToolbarNotifier.exe
C:\PROGRA~1\Yahoo!\MESSEN~1\YAHOOM~1.EXE
C:\Program Files\Creative Home\Hallmark Card Studio Express\Planner\PLNRnote.exe
C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\VS7DEBUG\MDM.EXE
C:\Program Files\Eset\nod32krn.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\lxcycoms.exe
C:\DOCUME~1\ADMINI~1\LOCALS~1\Temp\Rar$EX00.484\HijackThis.exe

R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Connection Wizard,ShellNext = http://windowsupdate.microsoft.com/
R3 - URLSearchHook: Yahoo! Toolbar - {EF99BD32-C1FB-11D2-892F-0090271D4F88} - C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Companion\Installs\cpn0\yt.dll (file missing)
O3 - Toolbar: &Google - {2318C2B1-4965-11d4-9B18-009027A5CD4F} - c:\program files\google\googletoolbar1.dll
O3 - Toolbar: (no name) - {1017A80C-6F09-4548-A84D-EDD6AC9525F0} - (no file)
O3 - Toolbar: Yahoo! Toolbar - {EF99BD32-C1FB-11D2-892F-0090271D4F88} - C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Companion\Installs\cpn0\yt.dll (file missing)
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [HP Software Update] C:\Program Files\Hp\HP Software Update\HPWuSchd2.exe
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [SunJavaUpdateSched] "C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.6.0_01\bin\jusched.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NeroFilterCheck] C:\WINDOWS\system32\NeroCheck.exe
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [nod32kui] "C:\Program Files\Eset\nod32kui.exe" /WAITSERVICE
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [AlcxMonitor] ALCXMNTR.EXE
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [lxcymon.exe] "C:\Program Files\Lexmark 3400 Series\lxcymon.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [EzPrint] "C:\Program Files\Lexmark 3400 Series\ezprint.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [FaxCenterServer] "C:\Program Files\Lexmark Fax Solutions\fm3032.exe" /s
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [LXCYCATS] rundll32 C:\WINDOWS\System32\spool\DRIVERS\W32X86\3\LXCYtime.dll,_RunDLLEntry@16
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [KernelFaultCheck] %systemroot%\system32\dumprep 0 -k
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [ctfmon.exe] C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [swg] C:\Program Files\Google\GoogleToolbarNotifier\1.2.1128.5462\GoogleToolbarNotifier.exe
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [Yahoo! Pager] "C:\PROGRA~1\Yahoo!\MESSEN~1\YAHOOM~1.EXE" -quiet
O4 - Global Startup: ExpressPLNRnote.lnk = C:\Program Files\Creative Home\Hallmark Card Studio Express\Planner\PLNRnote.exe
O8 - Extra context menu item: &Yahoo! Search - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycsrch.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xport to Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~2\OFFICE11\EXCEL.EXE/3000
O8 - Extra context menu item: Yahoo! &Dictionary - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycdict.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: Yahoo! &Maps - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycmap.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: Yahoo! &SMS - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycsms.htm
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.6.0_01\bin\ssv.dll (file missing)
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Sun Java Console - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.6.0_01\bin\ssv.dll (file missing)
O9 - Extra button: Yahoo! Services - {5BAB4B5B-68BC-4B02-94D6-2FC0DE4A7897} - C:\WINDOWS\system32\shdocvw.dll
O9 - Extra button: Research - {92780B25-18CC-41C8-B9BE-3C9C571A8263} - C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~2\OFFICE11\REFIEBAR.DLL
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - %windir%\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe (file missing)
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: @xpsp3res.dll,-20001 - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - %windir%\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe (file missing)
O9 - Extra button: Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Windows Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O11 - Options group: [INTERNATIONAL] International*
O16 - DPF: {231B1C6E-F934-42A2-92B6-C2FEFEC24276} (yucsetreg Class) - C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\common\yucconfig.dll
O16 - DPF: {30528230-99f7-4bb4-88d8-fa1d4f56a2ab} (YInstStarter Class) - C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common\yinsthelper.dll
O16 - DPF: {6414512B-B978-451D-A0D8-FCFDF33E833C} (WUWebControl Class) - http://update.microsoft.com/windowsupdate/v6/V5Controls/en/x86/client/wuweb_site.cab?1177901711113
O16 - DPF: {D71F9A27-723E-4B8B-B428-B725E47CBA3E} (Imikimi_activex_plugin Control) - http://imikimi.com/download/imikimi_plugin.cab
O18 - Protocol: livecall - {828030A1-22C1-4009-854F-8E305202313F} - C:\PROGRA~1\MSNMES~1\MSGRAP~1.DLL
O18 - Protocol: msnim - {828030A1-22C1-4009-854F-8E305202313F} - C:\PROGRA~1\MSNMES~1\MSGRAP~1.DLL
O20 - Winlogon Notify: WgaLogon - C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\WgaLogon.dll
O21 - SSODL: WPDShServiceObj - {AAA288BA-9A4C-45B0-95D7-94D524869DB5} - C:\WINDOWS\system32\WPDShServiceObj.dll
O23 - Service: Ares Chatroom server (AresChatServer) - Ares Development Group - C:\Program Files\Ares\chatServer.exe
O23 - Service: Google Updater Service (gusvc) - Google - C:\Program Files\Google\Common\Google Updater\GoogleUpdaterService.exe
O23 - Service: InstallDriver Table Manager (IDriverT) - Macrovision Corporation - C:\Program Files\Common Files\InstallShield\Driver\11\Intel 32\IDriverT.exe
O23 - Service: lxcy_device - - C:\WINDOWS\system32\lxcycoms.exe
O23 - Service: NOD32 Kernel Service (NOD32krn) - Eset - C:\Program Files\Eset\nod32krn.exe

Sorry, I see BHO.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 5, 2007 11:10 PM PDT
In reply to: My Logfile

Since you have BHO's in your log file I take it that my suggestions are not usable.

There isn't much I can do for you here.

Bob

Help with IE
by rurbina / May 5, 2007 11:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Sorry, I see BHO.

I took anything out that said BHO. I dont see anymore. I take it there is "one" as you say BHO? Where is it?

See those "extra" items?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 6, 2007 12:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Help with IE

O8 - Extra context menu item: &Yahoo! Search - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycsrch.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xport to Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~2\OFFICE11\EXCEL.EXE/3000
O8 - Extra context menu item: Yahoo! &Dictionary - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycdict.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: Yahoo! &Maps - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycmap.htm
O8 - Extra context menu item: Yahoo! &SMS - file:///C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common/ycsms.htm
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.6.0_01\bin\ssv.dll (file missing)
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Sun Java Console - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.6.0_01\bin\ssv.dll (file missing)
O9 - Extra button: Yahoo! Services - {5BAB4B5B-68BC-4B02-94D6-2FC0DE4A7897} - C:\WINDOWS\system32\shdocvw.dll
O9 - Extra button: Research - {92780B25-18CC-41C8-B9BE-3C9C571A8263} - C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~2\OFFICE11\REFIEBAR.DLL
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - %windir%\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe (file missing)
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: @xpsp3res.dll,-20001 - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - %windir%\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe (file missing)
O9 - Extra button: Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Windows Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe

O16 - DPF: {231B1C6E-F934-42A2-92B6-C2FEFEC24276} (yucsetreg Class) - C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\common\yucconfig.dll
O16 - DPF: {30528230-99f7-4bb4-88d8-fa1d4f56a2ab} (YInstStarter Class) - C:\Program Files\Yahoo!\Common\yinsthelper.dll
O16 - DPF: {6414512B-B978-451D-A0D8-FCFDF33E833C} (WUWebControl Class) - http://update.microsoft.com/windowsupdate/v6/V5Controls/en/x86/client/wuweb_site.cab?1177901711113
O16 - DPF: {D71F9A27-723E-4B8B-B428-B725E47CBA3E} (Imikimi_activex_plugin Control) - http://imikimi.com/download/imikimi_plugin.cab

All these are addins to IE.

None are required for IE to function.

Bob

Help with IE
by rurbina / May 6, 2007 12:56 AM PDT

Thank you Bob. I will remove those now. Is there anything else I should get rid of?

Let's try those first.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 6, 2007 2:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Help with IE

These are addins to IE. Which one it is is not clear since the crash is unrevealing. So we can only toss them all and retest.

Bob

Something to consider:
by Cursorcowboy / May 6, 2007 12:00 AM PDT

1. When the following type error message is listed on your monitor, Microsoft's suggestion is to "obtain the latest services patches (Q262490)" for the OS in question:

The instruction at '<address>' referenced memory at '<address>'.
The memory could not be read.
Click OK to terminate the program.

2. This article explains that this type behavior occurs because the operating system does not allocate a large enough buffer for the maximum string length permitted. When the data is greater than the buffer size, the Winlogon service terminates abnormally and your computer generates the error message.

3. Since an error concerning Winlogon with a nonspecific memory error is occurring and if you are literate enough to try using Microsoft's "Userdump.exe tool", you may be able to ascertain why such an exception is generated and by what. Your call since anybody who has not recently received and troubleshoot such an exception would be able to intelligently talk about the problem. If you can ascertain where and why the exception occurs and post additional information, perhaps something will come out in the wash.

Error messages with IE
by rurbina / May 6, 2007 1:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Something to consider:

I followed your link to the patches for microsoft regarding my error message. It took me to download windows SP2 pack which I already have. Could there be another reason for this error message?

WAG.
by Cursorcowboy / May 9, 2007 11:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Error messages with IE
It took me to download windows SP2 pack which I already have. Could there be another reason for this error message?

I would suppose the reason for this prompt is that if it is assumed SP2 has been installed that it was not properly registered as an update.

a. How did SP2 become part of your OS -- download, a MS SP2 issued CD only, a MS OS CD which included SP2, or an installation by a vendor?

b. How do you determine that SP2 is resident and supposedly installed?

1. For instance, what does "Belarc Advisor" tell you about the installed updates and patches if you download, install and run?

2. Re-register the files used by Windows and Microsoft Update by clicking Start, Run, type cmd, and then press ENTER. At the command prompt, type regsrv32 followed by one space and then the name of each of the following nine filenames and then press ENTER. When finished, type EXIT, and then press ENTER.

wuapi.dll
wups.dll
wups2.dll
wuaueng.dll
wuaueng1.dll
wucltui.dll
atl.dll
msxml3.dll
wuweb.dll

3. "Detailed Windows XP Service Pack 2 installation walkthrough (Q875364)."
