Error message 800719E4 in downloading updates

Armed with no bullets or maps I'm going to tell you to wipe the machine out, install Vista, these updates and then, and only then install what other software you install.
Bob
Does anyone know what this message means? I have 24 updates that are waiting to be installed. Microsoft is no help. I disabled everything and still no go. Any suggestions ?
That doesn't address what the issue really is. What happens on the next security update? Install again ? The error code 800719E4 means something. Even Microsoft does not know. I sent them many files, disabled everything they told me to and nada. I was hoping to find someone who fixed this issue.
Let's say that someone reveals they installed Natrom Security Suite and then the errors began. That would be something good for a clue in the trail leading up to the failure. This is why I noted the other discussions. I am fixing a few of these by uninstalling what the owner installed after they got the machine OR by re-enabling services. Your post is too light on details so we're left with a do over.
Bob
My notebook PC equiped with Vista Home Premium Edition used to work fine. However, the Windows Update system is now not working(Error Code: 800719E4) The updates are forever in a spiraling redundant loop that never ceases to hang up my system. First it downloads Windows Updates then trys to install. next it reports that "Updates were not properly configured", and "Reverting Updates". Then repeats the same process. Everytime I restart my PC. It sucks! presently, there are 93 Updates that Failed to load. What is the solution?
I have assignments and projects due regularly at ITT-Tech Institute where I'm studying CNS. The alternative to "wiping" my system is not viable (not now anyway) So, I got a half-fix from Windows HELP. Use Administrative Tools and go through the process of Turning off Windows Update Service. My One Care subscription tells me everythings up-to-date and safe to proceed. Some of my earlier Security Updates are still intact. And the hassle of watching the PC attempt to configure and then revert changes is solved. I tried to reinstall the Windows updates that failed again and the same issue arose. So, the service is OFF until future notice.
Any other input would greatly be appreciated. Thanks.
That's troubling trying to find the real cause to the problem. My system seemed to have no issues until June 10,08' or there-a-bouts. I began experimenting with peer-to-peer file sharing, although briefly. I cant't really point the finger directly at BitTorrentDNA however it is suspicious that the symptoms were not identified until I downloaded several Linux version ISO images using BitTorrent. What goes around, comes around, I guess. My virus protection software indicates no potential threats or viruses detected.
That's what happens when you read textbooks ("A Practical Guide to Red Hat Linux"). They're full of great ideas like how to obtain copies of Linux over the Internet; that end up in disaster. It's part of the learning experience. Ha-ha-ha I'm stll laughing. Now my PCs less than optimal.
To get BitTorrent is easy; www.BitTottent.com. However, finding the client and tracker for the ISO images is difficult. Looking again I don't see it (of course). At the time I was surfing Google and stumbled on it. "Grabbing from anywhere", is not a good practice I have read. After the trouble caused to my PC, I deleted every application saved including the BitTorrent program. After running into trouble with the download who knows what's on the actual images I planned to burn to DVD. No thank you.
Thanks for the info Bob. I'll look into it in the future. Recently, I contacted MS for more answers to the problems associated with Error: 800719E4. It could also be something on thier end or another unrelated source from PtoP networking. The other thing I did around the same time was download the free trial version of Registry Booster2. It identified over 200 registry faults. However the application already on my machine(Registry Mechanic)does not find these issues. It may simply be a matter of paying for a cure.
Here's what I find. Some registry cleaners and fixers will point that it's an error to find a registry entry for the .FBI file handler when no application handles this file. They'll PARADE about and claim its an error when its a non-issue, no impact item.
Pay if you must but most are snake oil.
Bob
So far, I've contacted MS Help through the email service provided, (a 24-hour turn-a-round) for a solution to the disfunction we are experienceing. Guess what, I have not recieved one response from MS Help after several email submissions and over a weeks time. The problem must be on thier end, not ours.
Ya' think?
Just spent the better part of two weeks scrounging for a cure to stop the Windows Update download_configuration_revert_restarting in 5 minuets problem. We finally got a one reply from MS Help & Support, and also another command-line solution in a text editor from a MVP at TechNet; that looked promising. Both solutions were addressing the same issue. Stop services, delete the temporary files, change the names of specific folders. Heavy stuff. Unfortunately, when revisiting Windows Update Service and downloading the two most recent Security Updates they failed to configure again! Ba-Ding!!!
Truely,
flush10toace
Hey everyone I believe I may have a solution. It worked for me anyway...
OK, before I was always downloading and installing the updates with the Windows Update thing in the control panel. But now I went to the Microsoft website and downloaded and installed the necessary updates from there.... Now whenever I check the update history, every update seems to have installed successfully....
So.... Go to the Microsoft website, type in a search for your update code (KB958624 for example)..... download it and install it.
If this helped then your welcome, if it seems to be useless then forget about this whole thing... bye
