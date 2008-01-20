Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Error message 800719E4 in downloading updates

by navyspeak / January 20, 2008 10:50 PM PST

Does anyone know what this message means? I have 24 updates that are waiting to be installed. Microsoft is no help. I disabled everything and still no go. Any suggestions ?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Error message 800719E4 in downloading updates
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Error message 800719E4 in downloading updates
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
22 total posts
Collapse -
Time to start over.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 21, 2008 3:46 AM PST
http://www.google.com/search?q=800719E4 finds that it's an ongoing issue for some. But no one with the issue ever supplies enough detail to find "Waldo".

Armed with no bullets or maps I'm going to tell you to wipe the machine out, install Vista, these updates and then, and only then install what other software you install.

Bob
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks but...
by navyspeak / January 22, 2008 8:27 AM PST
In reply to: Time to start over.

That doesn't address what the issue really is. What happens on the next security update? Install again ? The error code 800719E4 means something. Even Microsoft does not know. I sent them many files, disabled everything they told me to and nada. I was hoping to find someone who fixed this issue.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And why no one seems to know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 22, 2008 11:08 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks but...

Let's say that someone reveals they installed Natrom Security Suite and then the errors began. That would be something good for a clue in the trail leading up to the failure. This is why I noted the other discussions. I am fixing a few of these by uninstalling what the owner installed after they got the machine OR by re-enabling services. Your post is too light on details so we're left with a do over.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Fixed half so far...
by navyspeak / January 24, 2008 12:32 PM PST

After looking at my last successful install, and what programs and updates were installed around the same timeframe, I found one problem. MSXML SP2 was installed. I uninstalled that and I was able to install only the security updates, not the VISTA updates. Its a start !

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows Updates will not configure.
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 16, 2008 1:43 AM PDT

My notebook PC equiped with Vista Home Premium Edition used to work fine. However, the Windows Update system is now not working(Error Code: 800719E4) The updates are forever in a spiraling redundant loop that never ceases to hang up my system. First it downloads Windows Updates then trys to install. next it reports that "Updates were not properly configured", and "Reverting Updates". Then repeats the same process. Everytime I restart my PC. It sucks! presently, there are 93 Updates that Failed to load. What is the solution?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If it's the same issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 16, 2008 3:00 AM PDT

Look at my reply. I stand by it since the clues about this issue are not here.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The solution is not an immediate alternative
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 16, 2008 5:57 AM PDT

I have assignments and projects due regularly at ITT-Tech Institute where I'm studying CNS. The alternative to "wiping" my system is not viable (not now anyway) So, I got a half-fix from Windows HELP. Use Administrative Tools and go through the process of Turning off Windows Update Service. My One Care subscription tells me everythings up-to-date and safe to proceed. Some of my earlier Security Updates are still intact. And the hassle of watching the PC attempt to configure and then revert changes is solved. I tried to reinstall the Windows updates that failed again and the same issue arose. So, the service is OFF until future notice.
Any other input would greatly be appreciated. Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Look at prior replies.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 16, 2008 9:53 AM PDT

No one has been providing clues as to how they got to this point. We have a symptom and nothing more. If Microsoft doesn't know, that's a bad thing.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What causes the error code message
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 18, 2008 6:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Look at prior replies.

That's troubling trying to find the real cause to the problem. My system seemed to have no issues until June 10,08' or there-a-bouts. I began experimenting with peer-to-peer file sharing, although briefly. I cant't really point the finger directly at BitTorrentDNA however it is suspicious that the symptoms were not identified until I downloaded several Linux version ISO images using BitTorrent. What goes around, comes around, I guess. My virus protection software indicates no potential threats or viruses detected.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
peer-to-peer file sharing = bingo.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 18, 2008 8:44 AM PDT

I can't count how much damage I find on machines that people did that. The crack that people download can do untold damage.

See above for cures so far. Again that's not a good thing.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What causes this problem
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 19, 2008 10:52 AM PDT

That's what happens when you read textbooks ("A Practical Guide to Red Hat Linux"). They're full of great ideas like how to obtain copies of Linux over the Internet; that end up in disaster. It's part of the learning experience. Ha-ha-ha I'm stll laughing. Now my PCs less than optimal.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That has rarely ended so badly BUT
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 19, 2008 11:01 AM PDT

There are shady P2P apps out and there are some truly nasties you find when you download from all over.

Could you be very specific about the P2P client and the Linux download site?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Exactly not sure of where
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 20, 2008 7:01 AM PDT

To get BitTorrent is easy; www.BitTottent.com. However, finding the client and tracker for the ISO images is difficult. Looking again I don't see it (of course). At the time I was surfing Google and stumbled on it. "Grabbing from anywhere", is not a good practice I have read. After the trouble caused to my PC, I deleted every application saved including the BitTorrent program. After running into trouble with the download who knows what's on the actual images I planned to burn to DVD. No thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here's what I use.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 20, 2008 7:06 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A legitimate source is good to find
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 22, 2008 4:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Here's what I use.

Thanks for the info Bob. I'll look into it in the future. Recently, I contacted MS for more answers to the problems associated with Error: 800719E4. It could also be something on thier end or another unrelated source from PtoP networking. The other thing I did around the same time was download the free trial version of Registry Booster2. It identified over 200 registry faults. However the application already on my machine(Registry Mechanic)does not find these issues. It may simply be a matter of paying for a cure.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BEWARE REGISTRY FIX or "The Shakedown."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2008 6:10 AM PDT

Here's what I find. Some registry cleaners and fixers will point that it's an error to find a registry entry for the .FBI file handler when no application handles this file. They'll PARADE about and claim its an error when its a non-issue, no impact item.

Pay if you must but most are snake oil.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Getting help isn't easy
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / June 29, 2008 12:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Here's what I use.

So far, I've contacted MS Help through the email service provided, (a 24-hour turn-a-round) for a solution to the disfunction we are experienceing. Guess what, I have not recieved one response from MS Help after several email submissions and over a weeks time. The problem must be on thier end, not ours.
Ya' think?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Email = no response ever here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2008 12:41 AM PDT

I use the old phone call method. However that P2P use can be a killer.

Also we are finding out that Vista's repair methods look to be a step back to the days where you format and install from scratch. We had hoped for better.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Trying to fix *00719E4 won't work either
by flush10toace-21759815110752516530767496685381 / July 3, 2008 11:38 AM PDT

Just spent the better part of two weeks scrounging for a cure to stop the Windows Update download_configuration_revert_restarting in 5 minuets problem. We finally got a one reply from MS Help & Support, and also another command-line solution in a text editor from a MVP at TechNet; that looked promising. Both solutions were addressing the same issue. Stop services, delete the temporary files, change the names of specific folders. Heavy stuff. Unfortunately, when revisiting Windows Update Service and downloading the two most recent Security Updates they failed to configure again! Ba-Ding!!!
Truely,
flush10toace

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Possible Solution....
by abcd1234sand / April 2, 2009 4:24 AM PDT

Hey everyone I believe I may have a solution. It worked for me anyway...
OK, before I was always downloading and installing the updates with the Windows Update thing in the control panel. But now I went to the Microsoft website and downloaded and installed the necessary updates from there.... Now whenever I check the update history, every update seems to have installed successfully....
So.... Go to the Microsoft website, type in a search for your update code (KB958624 for example)..... download it and install it.
If this helped then your welcome, if it seems to be useless then forget about this whole thing... bye

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TuneUp Utilities fix
by karenfaye7 / January 19, 2011 1:30 PM PST

I was having same problem & used this program. It found registry problems, fixed them & all the updates installed fine afterwards.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 22 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.