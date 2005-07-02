Do you have an upgrade or full version of XP?
After nearly 2 mos. of challenges, I hope to be able to write something understandable.
Finally got everything done on the ck list for installing Windows XP Home on Dell Dimension 4100. the first floppy went fine. Second one error message"File \ntkrnlmp.exe could not be loaded. The error code is 7. Set up cannot continue."
Saga began midMay with Dell support telling me that I would need to reinstall my Windows ME OS which I did with their paid assistance. When I encountered another glitch a few days later they said that maybe i needed to re install my ME OS. ?Standard answer? To make a long story short, my bookkeeping data backups that went to the cpa every year exceeded the backups available for the program. So, they said that I would have to upgrade. Guess what the upgrade is not compatible or supportable with the ME OS. It wouldn't even try to install. That is why I am trying to install XP.
Did I tell you MORE than you want to know?
HELP. Ready to jettison this with some fireworks on Monday.