Looks like this isn't a problem on your computer. I'd try another one (any friend, family, work, school PC would be fine).
If it's the same on another computer, the message above says what you should do: "You may want to contact the website administrator to make sure the Web page still exists. You can do this by using the e-mail address or phone number listed on the website home page."
Kees
My internet works fine but when I try to open one website www.caapakistan.com.pk I get the error
"Network Access Message: The page cannot be displayed
Explanation: The request timed out before the page could be retrieved.
Try the following:
Refresh page: Search for the page again by clicking the Refresh button. The timeout may have occurred due to Internet congestion.
Check spelling: Check that you typed the Web page address correctly. The address may have been mistyped.
Access from a link: If there is a link to the page you are looking for, try accessing the page from that link.
Contact website: You may want to contact the website administrator to make sure the Web page still exists. You can do this by using the e-mail address or phone number listed on the website home page.
If you are still unable to view the requested page, try contacting your administrator or Helpdesk.
Technical Information (for support personnel)
Error Code 64: Host not available
Background: The gateway or proxy server lost connection to the Web server.
Date: 4/2/2013 10:38:20 AM [GMT]
Server: TMG.HQCAA.NET
Source: Remote server "
What is the problem?