Epson Stylus 115 problem

by chrissie9 / March 13, 2014 3:59 AM PDT

Hello,
I know it is an old printer but I have just bought two sets of ink for it before it went wrong (sod's law!)

The printout is bad with half lines of text missing and the quality is bad on that which is readable. I have gone through the troubleshooter doing all of the clean ups, downloaded the software again and did the test page...which came out perfectly!

When I try to print a word or pdf document the same thing happens.

Am I flogging a dead horse folks?

5 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Is this the 2003 NX115?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 13, 2014 4:50 AM PDT

Maybe ebay for another one and hope it's cheap?

This was helpful (1)
PS. For 68 bucks and maybe less in a few hours
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 13, 2014 4:51 AM PDT
This was helpful (1)
PPS. I see it on sale for 49.99 now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 13, 2014 6:53 AM PDT

If you have Amazon Prime, just tax and no shipping cost.

This was helpful (1)
Answer
Printer
by pgc3 / March 15, 2014 1:54 AM PDT

If the test page came out perfectly then I'd say the printer is not the issue. You didn't state what OS you are running or the software (drivers etc.) that you are using. I had an issue, recently that was pretty similar. The fix was to change the compatibility mode to Win Vista, it worked, this was an older HP printer against a Win 7 desktop. It is worth a try.

This was helpful (0)
