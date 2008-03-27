The only printer that could handle this today is your BW laser.
Epson must have a HATE club by now. I am trying to print a simple text document but one of the three colour cartridges is empty and it wont print. I went to print menus and selected black only but it keeps bringing up the online epson ink order menu. I have also tried after market cartridges which it will NOT accept (something to do with a new firmware). I will NEVER make this mistake again but until I have time to go get another printer I would like to print a few things in plain black and white. Help.