Environmentalist Destroying California, Creating Drought

With seawater. It's already salty. Now it's a festering cesspool. It's below sea level by more than 200' , so if the pipes were well sealed, once the initial heavy pumping over higher land was finished, the siphon effect would do most of the rest, or at least greatly aid it. It would save the fish the environmentalist and state of California seem to feel should have died. From this, to this! I guess they didn't care as much for them?



http://www.sci.sdsu.edu/salton/ABitOfEden.html





"But I've found an Eden -- here

at the Salton Sea.



Eden exists at California's

largest lake in the vistas as one stands upon its shores and gazes at

snow capped mountains. In the brilliant sunsets that reflect gold in

the feathers of majestic pelicans, in the guttural cry of the snowy

egret as the sun lowers into the horizon. Eden exists in the spirit

of those people that use, enjoy and depend upon the Salton Sea for

their state of mind; their state of soul.



But Eden at the Salton Sea is in trouble as it

slips from our grasp and fades even as life fades from the eyes of

our suffering birds.....Ray

Jennings of the Salton Sea who at one time sold over a thousand

dollars each month in bait to fishermen, and who now shows a fraction

of that. People have stopped coming to his store; they have stopped

coming to the Sea. "



Why not fill Bad Water Basin too? It's over 300 feet below sea level.



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badwater_Basin



"At Badwater Basin, significant rainstorms flood the valley bottom periodically, covering the salt pan

with a thin sheet of standing water. Newly formed lakes do not last

long though, because the 1.9 in (48 mm) of average rainfall is

overwhelmed by a 150 in (3,800 mm) annual evaporation

rate. This is the greatest evaporation potential in the United States,

meaning that a 12 ft (3.7 m) lake could dry up in a single year. When

the basin is flooded, some of the salt is dissolved; it is redeposited

as clean crystals when the water evaporates."



Harvest the salt when it's clean, then flood it with sea water, make another inland sea. Practical people would figure out the way to do it, environmentalist would probably decry it.