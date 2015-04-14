Environmentalist Destroying California, Creating Drought

In other posts made by you, it's NOT Man, it's "mother nature" that is responsible for global warming/climate change....NOW it's "Environmentalists"
Of course,you also think there is NO climate change/global warming.....
Environmentalists responsible for a non-event.
Go figure.
Why am I not surprised? Seems the biggest users and wasters of water are the environmentalist, using fully half of all water in California on their projects, but at the same time excluding their water use from statistics so they can blame farmers who use ONLY 40% of the water. The farmers at least provide food and economic commerce which is better than the environmentalist who add almost NOTHING to the economy, while cheating on water use.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/416918/no-farmers-dont-use-80-percent-californias-water-devin-nunes
Tar and feather the enviro-wackos and run them out of the state! They add nothing good to the state, they only take and then blame others. They are useless, a drain on society, producers of nothing, slanderers of others, leeches on the people.