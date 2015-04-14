Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Environmentalist Destroying California, Creating Drought

by James Denison / April 14, 2015 7:52 AM PDT

Why am I not surprised? Seems the biggest users and wasters of water are the environmentalist, using fully half of all water in California on their projects, but at the same time excluding their water use from statistics so they can blame farmers who use ONLY 40% of the water. The farmers at least provide food and economic commerce which is better than the environmentalist who add almost NOTHING to the economy, while cheating on water use.

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/416918/no-farmers-dont-use-80-percent-californias-water-devin-nunes

"This is a textbook example of how the media perpetuates a false narrative based on a phony statistic. Farmers do not use 80 percent of California's water. In reality, 50 percent of the water that is captured by the state's dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, and other infrastructure is diverted for environmental causes. Farmers, in fact, use 40 percent of the water supply. Environmentalists have manufactured the 80 percent statistic by deliberately excluding environmental diversions from their calculations. Furthermore, in many years there are additional millions of acre-feet of water that are simply flushed into the ocean due to a lack of storage capacity — a situation partly explained by environmental groups' opposition to new water-storage projects. ADVERTISEMENT It's unsurprising that environmentalists and the media want to distract attention away from the incredible damage that environmental regulations have done to California's water supply.....(more in article)"

Tar and feather the enviro-wackos and run them out of the state! They add nothing good to the state, they only take and then blame others. They are useless, a drain on society, producers of nothing, slanderers of others, leeches on the people.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Environmentalist Destroying California, Creating Drought
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Environmentalist Destroying California, Creating Drought
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
Response
by JP Bill / April 14, 2015 2:36 PM PDT

In other posts made by you, it's NOT Man, it's "mother nature" that is responsible for global warming/climate change....NOW it's "Environmentalists"

Of course,you also think there is NO climate change/global warming.....

Environmentalists responsible for a non-event.


Go figure.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
climate change has nothing
by TONI H / April 14, 2015 8:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Response

to do with this particular topic or what tree-huggers have done to NATURAL water paths. I've said for years that the water problems in CA were man-made and would one day come back to haunt them....unfortunately, the only haunting going on is that Jerry Brown has found another way to pull revenue out of the people by fining anyone they determine is using more than 'their fair share'....of course that won't apply to those who created the problem in the first place.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: environment
by Kees_B Forum moderator / April 14, 2015 9:09 PM PDT

All I read in your oink about that 50% is that it is "diverted for envronmental causes" and "regulations and U.S. law have caused huge water-flow diversions for environmental causes"

Could you tell more about what 'environmental causes' that water is used for? Amd what 'regulations and US laws" are involved? I find it rather vague at the moment.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
the one main one I remember
by James Denison / April 15, 2015 12:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: environment

Is standing in the way of water retention systems that wouldn't just let fresh water flow right out into the ocean, when it could be harvested and used where needed. They even got the Federal govt to interfere on behalf of their minority view wishes, against the citizens of the state of California.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The biggest issue I recall
by TONI H / April 15, 2015 2:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: environment

was/is that farmers were no longer allowed to farm in a huge valley area so water could be diverted to save a quarter inch stupid fish that does nothing to contribute to the environment in the first place. If I'm correct, another issue is that water was diverted to Las Vegas, NV because it had no water resources of its own. Will Brown fine Vegas for using too much water now?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
delta smelt
by James Denison / April 16, 2015 2:32 AM PDT

I think that's tied into the same situation I mentioned. They don't like yet more water to swim around in?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here's one example. 2.5 Billion gallons a year for.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 15, 2015 1:54 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
maybe they should quit fighting...
by James Denison / April 15, 2015 10:16 AM PDT

...what could be an unintentional blessing, the Russian thistle. It would be great for dust reduction in areas like that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
refill the Salton Sea
by James Denison / April 16, 2015 3:09 AM PDT

With seawater. It's already salty. Now it's a festering cesspool. It's below sea level by more than 200' , so if the pipes were well sealed, once the initial heavy pumping over higher land was finished, the siphon effect would do most of the rest, or at least greatly aid it. It would save the fish the environmentalist and state of California seem to feel should have died. From this, to this! I guess they didn't care as much for them?

http://www.sci.sdsu.edu/salton/ABitOfEden.html


"But I've found an Eden -- here
at the Salton Sea.

Eden exists at California's
largest lake in the vistas as one stands upon its shores and gazes at
snow capped mountains. In the brilliant sunsets that reflect gold in
the feathers of majestic pelicans, in the guttural cry of the snowy
egret as the sun lowers into the horizon. Eden exists in the spirit
of those people that use, enjoy and depend upon the Salton Sea for
their state of mind; their state of soul.

But Eden at the Salton Sea is in trouble as it
slips from our grasp and fades even as life fades from the eyes of
our suffering birds.....Ray
Jennings of the Salton Sea who at one time sold over a thousand
dollars each month in bait to fishermen, and who now shows a fraction
of that. People have stopped coming to his store; they have stopped
coming to the Sea. "

Why not fill Bad Water Basin too? It's over 300 feet below sea level.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badwater_Basin

"At Badwater Basin, significant rainstorms flood the valley bottom periodically, covering the salt pan
with a thin sheet of standing water. Newly formed lakes do not last
long though, because the 1.9 in (48 mm) of average rainfall is
overwhelmed by a 150 in (3,800 mm) annual evaporation
rate. This is the greatest evaporation potential in the United States,
meaning that a 12 ft (3.7 m) lake could dry up in a single year. When
the basin is flooded, some of the salt is dissolved; it is redeposited
as clean crystals when the water evaporates."

Harvest the salt when it's clean, then flood it with sea water, make another inland sea. Practical people would figure out the way to do it, environmentalist would probably decry it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) How about Nestle moving all those bottles of water out?
by Diana Forum moderator / April 17, 2015 11:29 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
out of California?
by James Denison / April 18, 2015 2:58 PM PDT

Not great for employees, but maybe better for others there. Except for northern California, just how good in quality is the water in the southern part? I'd think it wouldn't be that good. Doesn't it all come there in canals and go past the farmers first anyway? Is there seepage back into the canals from the farmlands carrying fertilizer and pesticide products? I may go look up water quality reports for places like Los Angeles, or Riverside, or San Deigo which might have the worst quality water.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.