It would be helpful if we knew if you had dial-up or broadband, if the ISP requires you install their software/drivers, and what the name of the ISP is. In addition, it would be very helpful to know what problems you are having, for it's hard to give a solution without such knowledge first.



Now, as to disabling everything in Task manger, it's a mixed bag of goodies. They are suggesting that another program or service might be causing the problems, and thus you should try to find out what it is and get rid of it. Logical thinking, though that can cause problems. For instance, if you disable processes related to your firewall and AV protection you are welcoming anyone and everyone into your computer. In addition, some of the processes are required for Windows operation...killing them can cause more harm than good.



My suggestion, as opposed to that, would be to start your computer in Safe Mode with networking (press F8 during boot for the menu options), immediately launch your firewall, but nothing else, then see if you are having the same problems. Using this method only required programs/processes will be running. If the problem remains, try switching to another firewall and doing this again...if the problem still remains it's either something with Windows or the ISP. Of course, providing more information will help this process along.



Hope this helps and let us know more.

John