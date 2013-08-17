Samsung forum

Question

/EN /XN naming?

by phminnecre / August 17, 2013 1:32 AM PDT

I'm considering bying a soundbar HTW-F550. There is however a huge price difference between the model named /EN available in Germany and the /XN model available in the Netherlands.

Can anyone anyone tell me what /EN and /XN stand for and what the difference is between the models?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: /EN /XN naming?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: /EN /XN naming?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Usually the country designation.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 17, 2013 2:07 AM PDT
In reply to: /EN /XN naming?

But a long time ago the price for Germany was higher because the country had more barriers and the cost of doing business there was more. So the price reflected that. The product (not Samsung) was indeed identical in all the things that mattered except for the extra testing Germany mandated on each box. So the price included that extra test cost as well as cost of the different documentation and certification forms.

As to this sound bar, you could compare the web pages and manuals to see what else differs.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
not this time...
by phminnecre / August 17, 2013 3:18 AM PDT

Hi!

thanks for your answer. In this case it's the other way around. The product in the Netherland (/XN) is 369 euros, the product in Germany (/EN via amazon.de) is 264,- euros. Big difference. I'll check te specifications again to see if i can find a difference.
Piet Hein

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My experience is dated.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 17, 2013 3:31 AM PDT
In reply to: not this time...

It was 2003 and it was comparing US and German versions.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.