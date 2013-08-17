/EN /XN naming?

But a long time ago the price for Germany was higher because the country had more barriers and the cost of doing business there was more. So the price reflected that. The product (not Samsung) was indeed identical in all the things that mattered except for the extra testing Germany mandated on each box. So the price included that extra test cost as well as cost of the different documentation and certification forms.
As to this sound bar, you could compare the web pages and manuals to see what else differs.
Bob
I'm considering bying a soundbar HTW-F550. There is however a huge price difference between the model named /EN available in Germany and the /XN model available in the Netherlands.
Can anyone anyone tell me what /EN and /XN stand for and what the difference is between the models?