your friend forwarded the email. The person before him, or before them, or before them might have had AOL. It's really a bad policy to forward emails because you're forwarding all those peoples email addresses.
You forward an email. The next person forwards it to their friends. The next person, etc...it goes on and on until, a SPAMMER gets your email address. BAM, now guess what! You got SPAM! Tons of it. I use a special account for my personal emails. I use another account for my fun emails. I even got a work email, which is for work only.
Look at the email next time. See all those email addresses. A SPAMMER would have a field day.
So that's how AOL got there from a verizon.net email account.
Hope this helped,
Rick
When a friend of mine forwards an email, the letters 'A0L' appear all throughout the body of the text.
He uses Verizon as his server (DSL)
He does not have AOL installed on his computer. (Dell)
It only happens when he Forwards an email.
It happens from a variety of recipients.
Help??