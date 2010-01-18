Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Email

by spacecadet10 / January 18, 2010 11:50 AM PST

Hp WinVista Ie8

I have a WinMail program. I would like to send email messages out to the world thru the program. I have windowslive email accounts.

Can "MicroSoft" act as my "default mail server"?..is that what it is called?..its the "default server" and "winmail" would be the "client server"?

Could I get the incoming mail "name" of the "microsoft default mail server..where?"
Also...the outgoing default mail server name..is that what its called?

Thanks for any and all responses..sorry if its difficult to read.
Bye
SC

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Email
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Email
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Are you wanting to spam?
by Steven Haninger / January 18, 2010 6:46 PM PST
In reply to: Email

You won't get help doing that here.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No spaming
by spacecadet10 / January 18, 2010 8:08 PM PST

No.
I have pretty much found the answer.
Its related to private activities.
Bye

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can you tell us the answer?
by Kees Bakker / January 18, 2010 8:12 PM PST
In reply to: No spaming

That might help other members.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.