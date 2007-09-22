Computer Help forum

eMachines T2862 screen goes blank when booting up - XP prob?

by remarkability51 / September 22, 2007 1:02 AM PDT

When booting, you get the floating windows logo then before windows xp starts, the screen goes blank. The hard drive seems to bang away for several minutes, as if it's finishing loading up windows but nothing on screen. Safe mode display works (monitor works, is getting feed from PC) but as windows starts to load, screen goes off. Don't know if windows is actually loading or not. Thought of using the eMachines restore DVD but need to get data off Drive C:. Seems like a windows or software issue since the monitor does get a signal on safe mode. Any ideas? Been looking all over the web.

7 total posts
". Safe mode display works "...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 22, 2007 1:17 AM PDT

Try this. In SAFE MODE set the video display to 800x600 and 60Hz.

Now click Start, Shut down and select the restart. What happens?

Bob

Safe mode
by remarkability51 / September 22, 2007 4:22 AM PDT

Well, if I select regular safe mode, the screen dumps a list of information (not sure what it is, looks like file info) and then goes nowhere. But I think you may be on to something with display size because the PC owner told me that prior to this problem, the system "forced" the display to 640 and they could not change it under Properties. After a couple of days of that, then the video in windows failed altogether.

If Safe Mode fails then the OS is in need of repair.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 22, 2007 4:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Safe mode

Before we look at repairing the OS you would have to reveal what we have to work with as to the OS CDs. There is a non-destructive OS repair but that depends on you having the proper XP CD. If not we have to look at using RESTORE Cs but files are likely going away if we use those.

-> Here's the last hurrah before we use methods to repair the OS. Look at using the LAST KNOWN GOOD CONFIGURATION option as you see at http://support.microsoft.com/kb/307852

Bob

Restore options
by remarkability51 / September 22, 2007 5:57 AM PDT

Thanks Bob. The CD they have is the rescue CD. All it offers is to restore windows (losing all data on C:) or to go to the A:> prompt, which it does, but which does not seem to offer much. Had looked at using FastLynx to copy off data but it does not appear that the slave.exe file would even load on the problem PC. I will try the last configuration setting. Do you know of another way to modify the screen resolution other than safe mode? At the CMOS level maybe?

Safe mode "errors"
by remarkability51 / September 22, 2007 6:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Restore options

When trying to run safe mode this is what appears (some of them shown for example)

multi(0)disk(o)rdisk(0)partition(1)WINDOWS\system32\DRIVERS\ACPI.sys
multi(0)disk(o)rdisk(0)partition(1)WINDOWS\system32\DRIVERS\VolSnap.sys
multi(0)disk(o)rdisk(0)partition(1)WINDOWS\system32\DRIVERS\atapi.sys
multi(0)disk(o)rdisk(0)partition(1)WINDOWS\system32\DRIVERS\Ntfs.sys
multi(0)disk(o)rdisk(0)partition(1)WINDOWS\system32\DRIVERS\fltmgr.sys

A bunch of these and then nothing else happens. So I can't even get to a command prompt to try something like the %systemroot% restore.

Sorry. It looks grim.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 22, 2007 12:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Safe mode "errors"

Just like http://www.codingforums.com/showthread.php?t=121565 your machine likely got hit with malware. At this point since we don't have a real XP CD we are left with only what options the recovery CDs offer.

HOWEVER if we boot a LINUX LIVECD we can get our files out before we use the recovery CD.

Bob

