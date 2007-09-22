eMachines T2862 screen goes blank when booting up - XP prob?

Try this. In SAFE MODE set the video display to 800x600 and 60Hz.
Now click Start, Shut down and select the restart. What happens?
Bob
When booting, you get the floating windows logo then before windows xp starts, the screen goes blank. The hard drive seems to bang away for several minutes, as if it's finishing loading up windows but nothing on screen. Safe mode display works (monitor works, is getting feed from PC) but as windows starts to load, screen goes off. Don't know if windows is actually loading or not. Thought of using the eMachines restore DVD but need to get data off Drive C:. Seems like a windows or software issue since the monitor does get a signal on safe mode. Any ideas? Been looking all over the web.