Emachines steps back in time?

OK, so I went to Best Buy today, and a technician there was nice enough to open up the case of a T6520 so we could see for ourselves what's inside. As it turns out, the info. listed on the websites is correct, but the info. that many Emachines support people have given me and Stone and everyone else is unfortunately incorrect.



First, the RAM situation: Inside the T6520, the motherboard has only two slots for RAM, so it's only upgradeable to 2 gigs maximum (as opposed to 4 gigs).



Second, the processor: It is, indeed, an Athlon 64 3400+, operating at 2.4 GHz (at least this is what it says when you click on ''Properties'' for the CPU on the desktop). Fairly concrete evidence that the processor is socket 754 and, thus, does not support dual-channel memory. There was a fan over the processor obscuring my view, so I couldn't see any labels or other indications of this to be sure, and I couldn't run any diagnostics. The guy did look in the BIOS but didn't see any useful info. Anyway, it's reasonable to conclude that Stone was right all along. The T6520 doesn't have some hybrid OEM 3400+, it just has a plain old vanilla 3400+ that's socket 754.



Very disappointing. I emailed this to Emachines tech support to let them know that they've got the wrong info., and we'll see what happens. In the meantime, I'm now thinking I should buy a T6212 before they disappear from the shelves.



p.s. One other potentially useful tidbit I learned from my non-expert look inside the T6520: the power supply is 300W.