Emachines steps back in time?

For the 90% of folks that buy a PC without ever having future plans to upgrade the processor later, does this matter at all?
I am sorry, I am still just trying to learn about the differences between the socket configs on the mobos./ If I understand the responses from a earlier post I asked about a week ago, it really is only a big consideration if you plan on replacing the processor in 2-3 years. SO if I do not plan on doing that, does the socket layout matter?
Again, just curious. This (for some reason) continues to be the one topic I do not understand as much about in these forums. Seems as if a lot of smarter than me folks will say something about it not being the 939 processor, but then leave it at that at not describe why that is an issue.
why is it an issue?
Why, after producing the T6212 for the second quarter in the Athlon 64 line of computers with a socket 939 processor and mobo would they step back in time in the third quarter with the new T6410 and T6520, both with the OLD socket 754????
After a blockbuster hit like the T6212, which I bought, why would they step backward like this. Doesn't make sense....and now the friends I have recommended the T6212 to are finding it sold out.