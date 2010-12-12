Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Electronic Pickpocketing

by C1ay / December 12, 2010 11:43 AM PST
(NT) Oh well, back to tinfoil lined pockets I guess.
by Roger NC / December 12, 2010 12:12 PM PST
You could make an RFID blocking wallet
by C1ay / December 12, 2010 12:15 PM PST
Does no one market these already?
by EdHannigan / December 12, 2010 12:20 PM PST

Seems like a golden opportunity for someone.

From a mention in the video
by Roger NC / December 12, 2010 12:28 PM PST
I'll wait until the card provider provides
by JP Bill / December 12, 2010 12:35 PM PST

the secure cardholder. (at no charge to me)

Until then, I'll just be suspicious of people approaching my pants pockets/wallet with a card reader.

Ah, but what about the girl
by Roger NC / December 12, 2010 12:38 PM PST

hugging up to you?

(NT) I watch them even closer when they get near my wallet
by JP Bill / December 12, 2010 12:40 PM PST
Somebody makets one, Ed...
by J. Vega / December 12, 2010 1:17 PM PST

It costs $10. Their description reads:
RFID-Blocker Sheet
Saves you from info-snatching electronic pickpockets, and from leaning against the gas pump and emptying your bank account. (The downside of Radio Frequency IDentification.) Called the "EMvelope," it's an 8-3/8" x 3-1/2" x .012" thick trim-able electromagnetic sheet (think Faraday cage with a floating ground) that blocks radio frequencies up to 2.4GHz. Cut it to size and slip it in your wallet, or wherever, and protect the data on your credit cards, "fast-pay" devices, ID cards, EZ-Pass, or anything else with an embedded RFID chip, including the new U.S. passports.

Just saw an ad, on the plane,
by drpruner / December 13, 2010 1:57 AM PST

for the upscale SkyMall company. They have a couple. Wouldn't tinfoil work as well?

Simple solution and probably the reason I get funny looks
by Tony Holmes / December 12, 2010 10:06 PM PST

when I use my credit/debit cards.

I have a small accordion type card holder and I keep that in an Altoids Tin in my inside jacket pocket.If you were really paranoid,I suppose you could put the tin in one of those bags an EZpass comes in.

(NT) Excellent idea. TUVM
by drpruner / December 13, 2010 1:58 AM PST
