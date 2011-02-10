Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

eDoc Organizer

by wvjudgment / February 10, 2011 3:17 AM PST

Anyone that's familiar with this program, perhaps you can answer this question.

When downloading copies of your bills/statements, does this program send or transfer that information to another location or is it stored only on the individual computer?

Thanks for any information you can provide.

Re: eDoc Organizer
by Carol~ Moderator / February 10, 2011 4:03 AM PST
In reply to: eDoc Organizer

wvjudgment..

I've never used the program, so I can't give you any first-hand information. Until such time, someone who is familiar with it responds, you might want to read their Privacy Statement and see if you feel comfortable with it.

eDoc Organizer Privacy Statement:
http://www.edocorganizer.com/privacy.aspx

eDoc Organizer Frequently Asked Questions:
http://www.edocorganizer.com/FAQ.aspx

Hope this helps somewhat..
Carol

eDoc Organizer Data Storage
by edocllc / February 10, 2011 8:45 AM PST
In reply to: eDoc Organizer

Hello wvjudgment,

eDoc Organizer stores its database and all the documents you manage with it locally on your computer. No data is trasmitted or sent to another location during the use of the program.

The only time eDoc Organizer communicates with our servers is at startup to check and see if there is a new version available for download.

Regards,
eDoc Organizer Support.

