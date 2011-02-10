wvjudgment..
I've never used the program, so I can't give you any first-hand information. Until such time, someone who is familiar with it responds, you might want to read their Privacy Statement and see if you feel comfortable with it.
eDoc Organizer Privacy Statement:
http://www.edocorganizer.com/privacy.aspx
eDoc Organizer Frequently Asked Questions:
http://www.edocorganizer.com/FAQ.aspx
Hope this helps somewhat..
Carol
Anyone that's familiar with this program, perhaps you can answer this question.
When downloading copies of your bills/statements, does this program send or transfer that information to another location or is it stored only on the individual computer?
Thanks for any information you can provide.