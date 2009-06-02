There is no simple easy way to do this change. Unless we look at theming with WindowBlinds and more. But your question has been asked before. The answers are sadly bad ones.
Bob
I have been trying for an answer for pretty long and at last decided that cnet is a good place to ask.
I am trying to edit windows dialogues that appear as a part of GUI. Like "Cancel", "OK", "SAVE", a full phrase etc. and replace them with my own language. But i dont have a clue hoe to do it. Can anybody help?
