I have an educational DVD i made recently. There are five DVDs, each divided into four parts. I would like to separate each into individual, short lessons I can place for clients to view on the web. I need a program that can allow me to get into the file and create four separate files, one for each lesson in a format I can place to view on the web without download. I do not mind purchasing the program but I would like to know that what I am purchasing will do the trick. Thanks for your input.
Albert