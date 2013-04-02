Edit audio from wedding video - File formats

Audacity can be downloaded at sourceforge. Although I'm not sure how effective it will be for really loud wind noise.
If that doesn't do it, there should be some basic noise cleanup available via paid programs such as Final Cut Pro or Sony Vegas. Probably a bit of a learning curve there, but that's how it goes with any decent amount of real video/audio editing IME. (There are tutorials I have seen on Youtube for both, btw.)
Im really struggling to edit this video of my sisters wedding..
All I want to do is remove the audio noise (wind) slightly so that the people speaking are clearer..
The Video was filmed on a Sony HD cam.
Media format is .mts
Which (free if possible) programm will I be able to use?
Im not very clued up on audio and video edditing programs and something simple would be prefered.
Any help/suggestion would be much apreciated