Edit audio from wedding video - File formats

by the1chemist / April 2, 2013 10:25 PM PDT

Im really struggling to edit this video of my sisters wedding..
All I want to do is remove the audio noise (wind) slightly so that the people speaking are clearer..

The Video was filmed on a Sony HD cam.
Media format is .mts
Which (free if possible) programm will I be able to use?

Im not very clued up on audio and video edditing programs and something simple would be prefered.

Any help/suggestion would be much apreciated

Free? Try Audacity
by Pepe7 / April 3, 2013 12:35 AM PDT

Audacity can be downloaded at sourceforge. Although I'm not sure how effective it will be for really loud wind noise.

If that doesn't do it, there should be some basic noise cleanup available via paid programs such as Final Cut Pro or Sony Vegas. Probably a bit of a learning curve there, but that's how it goes with any decent amount of real video/audio editing IME. (There are tutorials I have seen on Youtube for both, btw.)

Thanks!
by the1chemist / April 3, 2013 6:20 PM PDT
Thanks pepe, I tried using audacity, but it keeps telling me, audacity cant use advanced audio codec, or something along those lines..so maybe I need a tool to convert the audio in to one that audacity can use?..

I will give sony vegas a try, 30 days free Happy

Yes, that was my fear; codec issues
by Pepe7 / April 4, 2013 1:07 AM PDT
Audacity won't be able to do as much as a full fledged editor, unfortunately.

Hopefully the trial version of Vegas isn't 'gimped' as they often are.

Answer
Sound studios
by mjd420nova / April 3, 2013 12:22 PM PDT

Wind noise is most often a higher frequency so maybe a limiter will allow the lower frequencies (voice) to be heard. Audacity is a handy tool and you should be able to do the editting with it.

