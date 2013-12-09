ECS P4M900T-M2 CPU upgrade question

No. I'm sure you've read posts like the following.
"Our tests demonstrate fairly little difference between a $225 LGA 1155 Core i5-2500K and a $1000 LGA 2011 Core i7-3960X, even when three-way graphics card configurations are involved. It turns out that memory bandwidth and PCIe throughput don't hold back the performance of existing Sandy Bridge-based machines. "
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gaming-cpu-review-overclock,3106-4.html
So if an i5 can drive 3 cards, it's a safe bet a C2Q can drive one card.
Bob
So I have a ECS p4m900t-m2 motherboard with Intel Core 2 Duo e6320..
I'm Planning to upgrade to Core 2 Quads but on the ECS website there is only one Core 2 quad there.
http://www.ecs.com.tw/ECSWebSite/Product/Product_Detail...
So does that mean that's the only Core 2 Quad my mobo supports?
And also..
I'm getting a HD7730 will my e6320 bottleneck this card?