ECS P4M900T-M2 CPU upgrade question

by Kyouichi23 / December 9, 2013 11:03 AM PST

So I have a ECS p4m900t-m2 motherboard with Intel Core 2 Duo e6320..
I'm Planning to upgrade to Core 2 Quads but on the ECS website there is only one Core 2 quad there.
http://www.ecs.com.tw/ECSWebSite/Product/Product_Detail...

So does that mean that's the only Core 2 Quad my mobo supports?

And also..
I'm getting a HD7730 will my e6320 bottleneck this card?

3 total posts

Yes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 9, 2013 11:07 AM PST

No. I'm sure you've read posts like the following.

"Our tests demonstrate fairly little difference between a $225 LGA 1155 Core i5-2500K and a $1000 LGA 2011 Core i7-3960X, even when three-way graphics card configurations are involved. It turns out that memory bandwidth and PCIe throughput don't hold back the performance of existing Sandy Bridge-based machines. "
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gaming-cpu-review-overclock,3106-4.html

So if an i5 can drive 3 cards, it's a safe bet a C2Q can drive one card.
Bob

Quad
by Bob__B / December 10, 2013 12:32 AM PST

The only quad that is supported for that mobo is the q6700.
If you install any other quad your winging it.

Suggestion.
Install the hd 7730.....the ddr5 model NOT the ddr3 model.....test.
You might get all the perf you need and not have to muck with that cpu stuff.

