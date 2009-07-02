Phones forum

General discussion

Economical Phone Cards

by smithlogan / July 2, 2009 9:04 PM PDT

I am quite addicted to the phone and love to keep in touch with people by calling them up. This often results in me over-spending on account of phone calls and end up paying huge bills. A friend suggested that I should go for prepaid cards, as that?ll help me to curb my phone bills. Which prepaid card should I buy?

Re:Economical Phone Cards
by sarahlandry7 / July 2, 2009 10:19 PM PDT
This is a very common problem. People tend to go over board with their phone bills. It is essential that you check out the economy of the call charges. Using prepaid cards is a great idea. It will help you to keep a check on your phone calls. Go for prepaid cards by Talkloop. The cards are packed with features like no service and monthly charges, cheap call charges. And the best thing is that you can make calls from any phone. You can also refer the card to some of your friends who use prepaid cards as Talkloop has a great referral program. Log on to www.talkloop.com for more.

This calls for some discipline.
by Kees Bakker / July 3, 2009 1:56 AM PDT
Calling with pre-paid cards is generally more expensive per minute than calling with a subscription, so you might end paying more rather than less.

With subscriptions generally it's so that calling within the subscription (at least where I live) is cheaper than the minutes that go above the amount you paid for. For example 5 cent a minute for the first 500 minutes a month (that 25 bucks a month) and 20 cents a minute for overtime (that's 100 bucks for the next 500 minutes). While you could have a subscription for 1000 minutes for 45 bucks.

The cold-turkey method against any addiction if discipline doesn't help: leave your mobile home when going outside on all even numbered days (2,4,6,... of July).

Kees

suggestion
by birdmantd Forum moderator / July 3, 2009 3:13 AM PDT
Whatever you do, don't use a prepaid phone card while using your iPhone because you will still use airtime if you do so. Not sure if you already knew that, just didn't want you making a mistake you were unaware of.

Well, you can use it on weekends
by zxxxt / February 10, 2010 5:23 PM PST
Most mobile phone plans have unlimited minutes on weekends or even at night so you can use a prepaid phone card without worrying about minutes on your cell phone.

I use calling card from Onesuite for calling overseas from my T-mo phone on weekends and my minutes stays the same.

compare your prepaid options before signing up
by Al_Swerengen / July 14, 2009 2:39 AM PDT
It is kind of hard to determine if a prepaid cell phone will be right for you. There are more things to consider beyond pricing. for instance, are there options for downloadable content/applications? Is text messaging included in their service line? If so, what kind of bundles etc.

My favorite site to check up on the prepaid cell phone world is http://www.prepaidreviews.com/compare

They review each provider and also have access to the phone cards you can use to top up your service when required.

These days prepaid cell phone companies are starting to offer services that are quite similar to contract services but without the hassle of being locked in.

