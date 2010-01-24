MacBooks forum

General discussion

Ebay and Warranty Repair - Electronic King - Good luck!

by nap casidy / January 24, 2010 6:16 AM PST

Popular ebay seller for MAC laptops Electronic King is putting me through a warranty nightmare. 1yr into a 4yr warranty, I email them to start a warranty claim. 4 weeks later and still no RMA#, only only "please wait" emails sent every week on average. They are a complex entity but have locations in US and UK, been on ebay a long time with a good record but something has changed lately... maybe "new management". They are very active on ebay - if you plan to buy WAIT. I will update this thread as the situation evolves - Until then WAIT!!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Ebay and Warranty Repair - Electronic King - Good luck!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Ebay and Warranty Repair - Electronic King - Good luck!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
1 week later - help please to pursue legal action...
by nap casidy / January 28, 2010 4:17 AM PST

Anyone have experience with legal action against online fraud? I might be the first one to educate the forum...
ANY help or insight is apreciated.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
eBay has claims procedures
by macnerd10 / February 8, 2010 6:44 AM PST

You can start there.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Update - NOT GOOD!
by nap casidy / March 2, 2010 6:23 AM PST

Tried to send certified letter to address on the receipt. Either the address is false or EK actively refuses to accept the letter. This is only the first of many steps to resolution. The address was : CLAYBATCH FARM, BLATCHBRIDGE, FROME, SOMERSET, BA115EF, UK. Does anyone know of an alternate address? Anyone with experience fighting for their extended warranty?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to MacBooks forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.