Ebay and Warranty Repair - Electronic King - Good luck!

Anyone have experience with legal action against online fraud? I might be the first one to educate the forum...
ANY help or insight is apreciated.
Popular ebay seller for MAC laptops Electronic King is putting me through a warranty nightmare. 1yr into a 4yr warranty, I email them to start a warranty claim. 4 weeks later and still no RMA#, only only "please wait" emails sent every week on average. They are a complex entity but have locations in US and UK, been on ebay a long time with a good record but something has changed lately... maybe "new management". They are very active on ebay - if you plan to buy WAIT. I will update this thread as the situation evolves - Until then WAIT!!