Easy Transfer not working

How to use Windows Easy Transfer to migrate files and settings from one Windows-based computer to another Windows Vista-based computer. The same applies for Windows 7.
For WET to work, both computers have to be working and running. You cannot use WET just on a hard drive that has Windows installed but not fully up and running.
Mark
Hi all,
I can not get Windows easy transfer to work.
my files are on an external hard drive. when i open WET on the new computer, it asks me to browse for the WET file, then open it. when i do this i get a message saying
"WINDOWS EASY TRANSFER COULDN'T OPEN THE FILE"
The old computer was a Dell inspiron laptop running windows 7 [home premimum i think] [not sure if it was 32 or 64 nit. i have had to return it to my former employer now]. The new one is a dell desktop inspiron running windows 7 home premium 64-bit.
Can anyone help please? I would be really grateful for your advice.