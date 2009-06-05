Easiest way to get own domain, business email with name

with any host that offers cpanel or similar. Just purchase the domain and hosting, then you can setup the email. It can be a small hosting account at first, then as you need the web site or more space to store emails, you can upgrade as needed. Now, I like to purchase my domains separately from hosting and with different companies so one does not control the other.
~Sovereign
Hello - Whats the easiest way to go about securing our own domain for our business. We will want to setup a website in the near future but right now all I want to do is have our email addresses say our business name at the end (tim@businessname.com). Thanks for any help.
Tim