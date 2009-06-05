Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

Easiest way to get own domain, business email with name

by Timjw55 / June 5, 2009 2:26 AM PDT

Hello - Whats the easiest way to go about securing our own domain for our business. We will want to setup a website in the near future but right now all I want to do is have our email addresses say our business name at the end (tim@businessname.com). Thanks for any help.
Tim

You can set this up
by Sovereign Forum moderator / June 5, 2009 12:52 PM PDT

with any host that offers cpanel or similar. Just purchase the domain and hosting, then you can setup the email. It can be a small hosting account at first, then as you need the web site or more space to store emails, you can upgrade as needed. Now, I like to purchase my domains separately from hosting and with different companies so one does not control the other.

~Sovereign

Email addresses to your business name
by RegisterNuke / June 6, 2009 5:27 AM PDT

There are a variety of companies that offer email and website services. Search for a company that offers an email address that comes free when you purchase a domain name. Go on yahoo or google and search and cut your costs by comparing different registrars that offree even a free website in addition with an email adress at your domain.com

Try yahoo
by bkay / June 9, 2009 7:53 AM PDT

If you only want email in your name, just do it through yahoo. It's $35.00 (includes mail and your URL) per year with several email accounts. I've had my personal site (www.myname.com) with them for years. Since I only use it for personal stuff, I'm not sure how many accounts you can have with it (me@myname.com, you@myname.com, john@myname.com), but I think it is 5. Register.com offers the service as well, but I have no experience with them. Godaddy offers the service, but I haven't used them for this purpose.

I would not recommend Yahoo.com for a website, as I've never tried it. However, as far as I can see they are tops at email.

bkay

