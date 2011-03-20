Computer Help forum

by Jake-345 / March 20, 2011 10:20 AM PDT

Get ready to laugh yourself silly.
I have had earthlink as an ISP forever. At one time all we had was dial-up access. Fast forward. My partner got gmail for receiving email and I just kept the old address because I was too busy traveling to consider if I no longer needed this service. We moved and now have DSL/Cabel and it just occurred to me that I may have been paying a monthly fee needlessly. So here is the the "duh". Can I drop earthlink and still get my email and access to the net and save myself twenty buck a month?

Sure you can
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 20, 2011 11:26 PM PDT
In reply to: Earthlink webmail

It's entirely up to you what email service you use.

But can you just clarify, was Earthlink your ISP and email provider before you moved? If so, are you still using Earthlink as your ISP? If not then you are surely paying for a service that you no longer have a need for, the provision of an internet connection.

Your present DSL/Cable provider is providing your access to the net and if that is not Earthlink then you seem to be paying twice for the same access. Your present internet access provider should also have offered you an email account.

However, losing Earthlink may be a problem for you. If you cancel your subscription to Earthlink as an ISP, then you will lose access to Earthlink's email service. Here's the problem;

1] If you were managing your Earthlink emails via software installed on your computer, eg Outlook Express, Outlook, Thunderbird, etc, then your emails you have saved will still be available for you to see, as long as you do not delete the Earthlink account from that software. But that software will no longer be able to connect to Earthlink to download further emails, and you will not be able to send emails under your Earthlink email account. Your Contacts List will be safe.

2] If you accessed and managed Earthlink emails via a web browser, then once you unsubscribe to Earthlink as your ISP, you will lose all access to that web based email web site, and lose access to your emails and any Contact List.

So, be sure what you want to do and what you are doing, before making any choices.

I hope that helps.

Mark

Ahh, I have just seen
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 20, 2011 11:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Sure you can

where you said this is Earthlink WEBMAIL.

So I am no longer sure whether this is provided as a part of Earthlink's ISP service or is entirely separate. If separate then the decision is yours whether to continue paying for this emails service, but if you do unsubscribe, you will lose all access.

Mark

Here is a quote:
by Cursorcowboy / March 21, 2011 3:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Earthlink webmail

When circumstances change users sometimes change how they get their Internet access, due to moving to another town, work-related access, or other reasons. We've had a lot of questions lately about how to keep an EarthLink mailbox if you won't be using EarthLink to access the Internet. A related scenario is if your Internet access provider has been using EarthLink to provide your mailboxes, and that provider is moving their email to another place and offering you a new email address. I've also gotten a lot of questions from users in that situation.

In both cases the answer is yes, you can keep your EarthLink mailbox and address. We have an email-only plan for $3.95 per month. If you have an EarthLink mailbox already then you can simply call customer service at 1-800-EARTHLINK and tell them you want to convert your mailbox to a "Premium Mail" account. Even if your EarthLink account or mailbox has already been closed, you can still do this for a few weeks as your mailbox won't have been deleted yet and can be recovered. We can just re-open it for you.

Read more about Premium Mail here. But don't sign up through that web page; you must call customer service in order to convert over an existing mailbox.

Webmail problem
by debnewman / March 21, 2011 4:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Here is a quote:

I have been trying to access Webmail since last Friday morning (Mar 19) and it has been down the entire time. I have spoken 3 times with tech support (in India ;-(() and they have no idea what's going on. I've also had multiple tech support chats online, and all I get is the same patronizing apology, but no information. Nothing is posted on the support website, and nothing is listed in "Outages."

Have you any idea why the servers are down and how long it will take for them to be back up? This is a totally unacceptable level of service. I have been an Earthlink customer for over 11 years, and I have never seen it this bad.

Debnewman

No. Sorry.
by Cursorcowboy / March 21, 2011 11:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Webmail problem

We know Earthlink services members all over the world and only your local service provider can assist with your problem. Other then the quote from their web site is all I can provide.

Bill Gaston
Austin, Texas

Earthlink webmail
by Jake-345 / March 27, 2011 5:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Earthlink webmail

Many thanks for the replies. Yes, Earthlink was my ISP and mail provider before I moved. So, yes they are both tied together it would seem. And after years of using it I just continued on thinking this was the only way to get my email. Earthlink webmail is being delivered to my Outlook so you are right, once I cut the string, I won't be getting mail through their service and will lose anything I have there in terms of contacts. However, it is just plain dumb to continue to pay twice for access when we now have DSL/Cable. If there is anything else I might need to know I would appreciate a follow up. Thanks again.

Anything else you might need to know.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 27, 2011 9:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Earthlink webmail

I don't see anything else.

If you have any of Earthlink emails saved in Outlook now, you may want to look through them to see if you need to save anything to your hard disk. I'm thinking photos, attachments that you want to keep, or simply the emails themselves. Photos and attachments can easily be saved to the hard disk, but it has never been easy to 'back up' emails themselves in any regular or readable format.

But once you delete the Earthlink account from Outlook, I suspect all of those emails will go as well, so be prepared for that.

Contacts. If you are using Outlook now for your new email service then the Contacts list should be preserved, but it is always a good idea to "Export" the Contacts file as a backup somewhere.

I can't think of anything else, except you will have to contact Eartlink themselves to cancel your subscription to their service, otherwise they may still charge you, even though you don't download any emails from them.

Ohh, and friends and family and other places that communicate with you via your Earthlink account. You will need to let them know your change of email address.

Good luck.

Mark

