Earthlink webmail

It's entirely up to you what email service you use.



But can you just clarify, was Earthlink your ISP and email provider before you moved? If so, are you still using Earthlink as your ISP? If not then you are surely paying for a service that you no longer have a need for, the provision of an internet connection.



Your present DSL/Cable provider is providing your access to the net and if that is not Earthlink then you seem to be paying twice for the same access. Your present internet access provider should also have offered you an email account.



However, losing Earthlink may be a problem for you. If you cancel your subscription to Earthlink as an ISP , then you will lose access to Earthlink's email service. Here's the problem;



1] If you were managing your Earthlink emails via software installed on your computer, eg Outlook Express, Outlook, Thunderbird, etc, then your emails you have saved will still be available for you to see, as long as you do not delete the Earthlink account from that software. But that software will no longer be able to connect to Earthlink to download further emails, and you will not be able to send emails under your Earthlink email account. Your Contacts List will be safe.



2] If you accessed and managed Earthlink emails via a web browser, then once you unsubscribe to Earthlink as your ISP, you will lose all access to that web based email web site, and lose access to your emails and any Contact List.



So, be sure what you want to do and what you are doing, before making any choices.



I hope that helps.



Mark