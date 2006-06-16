Earthlink DSL problems

tech support???
Hey peoples. I am kind of new to computing. I bought a computer last year and everything worked fine. I had no trouble with my dial up service. Recently, I switched to Earthlink DSL. Now, it seems everytime I restart my computer, I have trouble getting online. I usually havt to reset my IP addresses. After doing this, I save the changes. Then I restart my computer two or threee times to test it, and it works. When I turn it off during the day (while I'm at work) and turn it on in the afternoon, I have the same problem, again. Am I supposed to do something different? I am currently Running Windows XP SP2. Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks.