by roshukd / June 16, 2006 11:13 PM PDT

Hey peoples. I am kind of new to computing. I bought a computer last year and everything worked fine. I had no trouble with my dial up service. Recently, I switched to Earthlink DSL. Now, it seems everytime I restart my computer, I have trouble getting online. I usually havt to reset my IP addresses. After doing this, I save the changes. Then I restart my computer two or threee times to test it, and it works. When I turn it off during the day (while I'm at work) and turn it on in the afternoon, I have the same problem, again. Am I supposed to do something different? I am currently Running Windows XP SP2. Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks.

Have you tried talking to Earthlink's
by Ray Harinec / June 17, 2006 12:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Earthlink DSL problems

tech support???

Earthlink DSL
by roshukd / June 17, 2006 6:25 AM PDT

Yes I have. I talked with them, and they get me back on, but like I said, Whenever I turn off or restart my computer, I have limited or no connectivity. I go through and redo my IP addresses. It has been like this scince I started with them.

Firewall
by PKsteven / June 17, 2006 3:45 PM PDT
In reply to: Earthlink DSL

What firewall do you use?

Paul

I Might Add
by dcmorris / June 18, 2006 12:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Firewall

First, call Earthlink tech support again. I had a situation recently where I was helping a friend with his problem and the first Earthlink tech didn't get it right. I could barely understand him. The second time I called the tech was understandable and he went right to the solution.
Secondly, I had a problem when I bought my new computer with XP. I disabled XP's firewall and replaced it with Spygate. I have Zone Alarm on my other computer, Win98SE, and it works fine.
By the way, I give Earthlink tech support high marks in spite of the situation I mentioned above.
Hope this helps.

DC

Spy gate
by roshukd / June 18, 2006 12:34 AM PDT
In reply to: I Might Add

Is Spygate a good Firewall program? I have never heard of it.

Spygate Has Served Me Well
by dcmorris / June 18, 2006 1:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Spy gate

I learned of it here at this forum. It seems to enjoy some popularity.
As I mentioned, I have Zone Alarm on my other computer (Win98SE) and like it.
For some reason Zone Alarm didn't seem to work well on my Win XP computer. That is why I went to Spygate.
Both are free versions.

DC

firewalls
by roshukd / June 18, 2006 12:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Firewall

I have the windows xp firewall enabled, and the Earthlink firewall (from their Protection Control Center) disabled. I do not like the Earthlink one very much.

Firewalls DSL
by PKsteven / June 18, 2006 1:59 AM PDT
In reply to: firewalls

One thing I have learned from DSL services from many people and myself , is they don't like other firewalls. I believe they push to use theirs instead. I have use Zonealarm for years now and since I got DSL, connection problems have been a steady constant. One way to tell, is to temporarily disable the windows firewall and see how easily you connect, from a restart too. Just make sure you get it back on shortly after.
See how it goes.

Paul

firewalls
by roshukd / June 18, 2006 12:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Firewalls DSL

When I switched to Earthlink DSL, I had to uninstall my Norton's Security and MacAfee. Then I was told I had to use their "Protection Control Center" . I think their protection sucks. I stil had problems with Windows Firewall disabled. So far, I am not pleased with Earthlink. I have installed Zone Alarm, and I am going to try ot out for a few days.

My Experience
by dcmorris / June 19, 2006 12:52 AM PDT
In reply to: firewalls

liljay,
As I mentioned in my above post, I had minor problems with Earthlink when I first installed it over a year ago. Someone on this forum suggested uninstalling Zone Alarm. I did that and replaced it with Spygate and have had no problems since.
The only other problems I had with Earthlink were equipment related. Those were corrected promptly by Sprint.

DC

