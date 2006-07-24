I remember you guys talking about this before (bit behind!) and i remembered who it may be that did it before.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/technology/3502821.stm
"You could soon be able to spice up your e-mails with your favourite perfume.
UK net provider Telewest Broadband is testing a system to let people to send aromatic e-mails over the internet.
It has developed a kind of hi-tech air freshener that plugs into a PC and sprays a smell linked to the message."
A picture on it is on the news page on the BBC above.
Nothing else has been said about it since though, so I wonder if its snuffed it?
Craig
