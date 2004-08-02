Windows Legacy OS forum

by gillison / August 2, 2004 7:14 PM PDT

Recently, a friend e-mailed me some photos, but I did not receive them. She e-mailed the same photos to other friends and they received them ok, but I only received the text which accompanied them. I have had no problems receiving photos in the past. I sent some photos to myself (via different e-mail accounts) and that worked fine. The problem is fairly recent (the last week or so) and I have no idea what could have caused it. Can anyone help?

Re: E-mail problems.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 2, 2004 10:06 PM PDT
In reply to: E-mail problems.

Read your post. All that is known is.

1. The OS (Windows ME)
2. Email has no picture or attachment.

No mention of what email software is used or if you tried a Yahoo email or such. I can't help due to lack of information. Anything would be a guess.

Bob

(NT) (NT) bob i replied but when i did there wasnt your post ple
by Mark G / August 2, 2004 11:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: E-mail problems.
''bob i replied but when i did there wasnt your post''
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 2, 2004 11:35 PM PDT

No problem, we're not mind readers.

Bob

Re: E-mail problems.
by Mark G / August 2, 2004 11:30 PM PDT
In reply to: E-mail problems.

If you are asking for help to troubleshoot a computer-related problem, please be sure to include all the necessary information (ie: operating system, model number, hardware, software, etc) that will help others identify your problem for a speedy resolution.


as you can tell were not mind readers here please let us help you if you help us.
what email program, and such

