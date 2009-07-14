"if there is an easy way to convert the file so I could put it on any reader."
Reading the adobe page it looks like this content is protected so the answer is no.
Bob
CNET's forum on cell phones is the best source for help, troubleshooting tips, and buying advice from a community of experts. Discussions include mobile phones and smart phones, choosing a service provider, bluetooth headsets, ring tones, and other phone-related questions.
I didn't see any specific forums on this so I thought I would try here.
I have several E-Books in my Adobe E-Book reader on my PC. I was wondering if anyone knows of a portable e book reader that supports that format or if there is an easy way to convert the file so I could put it on any reader.
Thanks
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.