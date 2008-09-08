Dvd Shrink's ISO missing...i get IFO!

have never use decrypter to burn any dvd. But have you gone into the "mode" or "tools" and adjust the settings there? I usually use either dvdshrink or Nero for my burning.
Hello,
I'm using dvd shrink to burn dvd disk on a new pc (xp 64), what I get after analyze...I get an automatic temp burn of .IFO files in my hardrive.
I use to get .ISO files before (in an old PC), and Dvd decrypter automatically opens up when it's ready to get burn on a blank disk.
I wonder if I need to change settings. Few things I notice: maybe Nero gets in the way of during burning process....which inhibits decrypter to be picked as a burning software.
Overall, I get .IFO files (separate files of watchable videos of dvd..only on my pc. But, I'm looking to get that .ISO files again so that Dvd Decrypter will recognize it.
thnks!!!!!!