Dvd Shrink's ISO missing...i get IFO!

by hoovinc / September 8, 2008 11:06 PM PDT

Hello,

I'm using dvd shrink to burn dvd disk on a new pc (xp 64), what I get after analyze...I get an automatic temp burn of .IFO files in my hardrive.

I use to get .ISO files before (in an old PC), and Dvd decrypter automatically opens up when it's ready to get burn on a blank disk.

I wonder if I need to change settings. Few things I notice: maybe Nero gets in the way of during burning process....which inhibits decrypter to be picked as a burning software.

Overall, I get .IFO files (separate files of watchable videos of dvd..only on my pc. But, I'm looking to get that .ISO files again so that Dvd Decrypter will recognize it.

thnks!!!!!!

I am not sure of what you are talking about because I...
by ahtoi / September 9, 2008 3:54 PM PDT

have never use decrypter to burn any dvd. But have you gone into the "mode" or "tools" and adjust the settings there? I usually use either dvdshrink or Nero for my burning.

got it!
by hoovinc / September 9, 2008 9:58 PM PDT

I just went into dvd shrink option and uncheck Nero as a burner...and selected Dvd Decrypter to burn .iso into dvd. Using dvd decrypter..the burnt disc can be played in ANY dvd player. Not sure if Nero can give u that capability.

Glad you got it working.
by ahtoi / September 10, 2008 5:08 AM PDT
In reply to: got it!

But it's funny that I always had Nero checked in dvdshrink and it works ok for me; but as I pointed out, I never use decrytor as burning software and maybe that's the reason.

