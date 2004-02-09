DVD-RW DVD-VR mode support

I have a Sony DVD camcorder (DCR-DVD300). My preferred mode of operation is to maximize the in-camera editing features, which means recording to DVD-RW discs in DVD-VR mode (as opposed to DVD-Video mode).
My question is, is VR mode commonly supported by today's DVD players ? It does not seem to be mentioned at all in a DVD player's specs, even if it is supported. Like it is some vague notion or something.
Does anyone know how to definitively tell if a DVD player can play back DVD-VR mode discs ?
And does anyone know if there is a trend toward supporting DVD-VR mode in players, or whether this is only beneficial to companies like Sony that have recording devices that record in DVD-VR mode ?
