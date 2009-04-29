DVD-ROM not registering on computer

PC Hardware forum

by KEWL2BME / April 29, 2009 10:24 AM PDT

I have recently aquired a Toshiba Satellite laptop from a friend. He practically destroyed Windows on it by trying to delete everything and wrecked the registry. I was going to do a fresh install of Win XP but the DVD-ROM wasnt working. Today I went and got the drive tested and replaced with a new one. When I start the pc with any bootup disk the DVD-ROM starts (its #1 in bios boot list) but it doesnt run the disks. The butchered Windows loads up. Any input on what can be done is greatly appreciated. Ive hit a wall.

7 total posts
Try the usual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 29, 2009 10:32 AM PDT
Tried that.
by KEWL2BME / April 29, 2009 10:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Try the usual.

Ive tried that but like I said, the registry has been damaged. When I open Device Manager its completely blank. No + to expand...nothing. The plug and play is also gone. This is why Im trying to do a reformat fresh Win install. There is nothing I can do in Windows.

Ahh the blank...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 29, 2009 10:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Tried that.
PS. About installing XP.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 29, 2009 10:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Ahh the blank...

Widely documented. I don't comment about that.

Argh
by KEWL2BME / April 29, 2009 11:32 AM PDT

No can do on that. Windows wont even load now. About to see if theres a mini explosion when I toss it out the window with the power on.

I just dont get why it wont boot from cd.

Common reasons for no boot from CD.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 29, 2009 12:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Argh

Any number of hardware failures from CD, media, bad ram, bad caps, bad drive, just bad.

