DVD-ROM not registering on computer

Read http://www.pchell.com/hardware/cd_drive_error_code_39.shtml
I have recently aquired a Toshiba Satellite laptop from a friend. He practically destroyed Windows on it by trying to delete everything and wrecked the registry. I was going to do a fresh install of Win XP but the DVD-ROM wasnt working. Today I went and got the drive tested and replaced with a new one. When I start the pc with any bootup disk the DVD-ROM starts (its #1 in bios boot list) but it doesnt run the disks. The butchered Windows loads up. Any input on what can be done is greatly appreciated. Ive hit a wall.