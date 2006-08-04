ImToo is paid, as the iriverter is free. Both work well. If you have trouble, go to http://dmzweb4.europe.creative.com/SRVS/CGI-BIN/WEBCGI.EXE/,/?St=678,E=0000000000144851402,K=1790,Sxi=1,Case=obj(11043),Kb=ww_english_add,VARSET=ws:http://us.creative.com/, the creative website. it is very helpful.
Iriverter: http://iriverter.sourceforge.net/download.shtml
ImToo DVD Ripper; http://imtoo.com/
I'm looking for an easy to use DVD ripping software that can convert DVDs into one file that is compatible with my Creative Zen Vision: M. I would like it to have the simplicity of the Windows Media Player's CD ripper.