by ashburndave / August 4, 2006 2:20 PM PDT

I'm looking for an easy to use DVD ripping software that can convert DVDs into one file that is compatible with my Creative Zen Vision: M. I would like it to have the simplicity of the Windows Media Player's CD ripper.

imToo/iriverter
by mdstout58 / August 6, 2006 12:09 PM PDT
In reply to: DVD Ripper
DVDShrink
by bevillan / August 7, 2006 12:45 AM PDT
In reply to: DVD Ripper

This is a free whole version of a program that almost all my friends who rip DVDs use. It is pretty easy to use and works like a charm. imToo sucks compared to it.

