DVD Regional settings?

Hello,
I have a travelmate notebook and have read in the manual that my regional settings can only be changed 5 times.(Period)
I travel internationaly. I am currently in Mexico and using settings from the us but sometimes the rentals are from different regions?
Q)Is there any way of extending or adding on regions? Or is it finality once you it 5?
Thanks,
Dan
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.