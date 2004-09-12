Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

DVD Regional settings?

by diverdan007 / September 12, 2004 5:33 PM PDT

Hello,

I have a travelmate notebook and have read in the manual that my regional settings can only be changed 5 times.(Period)

I travel internationaly. I am currently in Mexico and using settings from the us but sometimes the rentals are from different regions?

Q)Is there any way of extending or adding on regions? Or is it finality once you it 5?

Thanks,

Dan

4 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Bet James Bond never had these problems!!
by AussiePete / September 12, 2004 10:07 PM PDT
In reply to: DVD Regional settings?
Re: DVD Regional settings?
by Yew / September 12, 2004 10:11 PM PDT
In reply to: DVD Regional settings?

There are programs which remove the need to change your region settings, and there are also often times hacked firmwares for optical drives to remove region restrictions. I'd try the software solution first myself, since if the firmware update goes bad, you could ruin your drive.

Re: DVD Regional settings?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 12, 2004 10:39 PM PDT
In reply to: DVD Regional settings?

This is the way it is. The hack firmware is unlikely to resolve your issue since... your DVD drive is of a lower volume make/model and the firmwarss tend to be targeted to models that are readily available. Instead I just duplicate my DVD with DVDSHRINK and then leave my original DVD at home. That way, if the DVD copy gets stolen or scratched I don't feel ripped off. DVDSHRINK fixes the region issue.

Given the nature of this program, I offer no support but to note it's a solution.

Bob

