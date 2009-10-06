Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

DVD +R DL not reading and won't copy on my Comp.

by jamekspolk79 / October 6, 2009 12:40 AM PDT

My DVD drive is supposed to support DVD +R DL. I can't get it to read or write. The drive is an ATAPI DVD W DH16W1P and I'm running Windows XP Service Pack 3. I already tried to update the driver for the drive, but it came back and said there was no better match than what I already had. If I put in a DL disk and go to Windows Explorer nothing ever comes up. And if I try to copy the disk using Nero, the copy option just stays grayed out. I can usually check a disk to see if it is closed using Nero and It never show anything when I try to do that either. Any insight would be greatly appreciated.

Nothing busted yet.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2009 4:19 AM PDT

Let's cover the basics.

1. XP doesn't supply DVD writing of ANY kind.
2. It's never a driver issue.

Ok, now that we know XP and drivers are not the issue share or tell the forum the one important thing. What DVD writing software are you using? (be exact.)

Yes, I read NERO but not all versions of that did DL. And tell more about this disk. Here's item 3.

3. Nero doesn't copy most Video DVDs (single or DL).
Bob
Bob

Nero Express 6
by jamekspolk79 / October 6, 2009 7:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Nothing busted yet.

Bob, Thanks for the reply
I use it(nero express 6) to burn regular DVDs of all types and it has been working fine for that. I also tried to copy the DL with AVS DVD Copy since those were the only two programs I have on my computer. I had 6 DVD +R DLs to copy and copied 5 of those successfully using my neighbor's computer with Roxio Easy Media Creator 7: Basic Edition. The sixth does exactly the same thing there as it did on mine.
As for the disk it is a TDK I copied most onto TDKs, but a couple onto Memorex.
Is there a DVD copy program that works well with DL?

Read this link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2009 8:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Nero Express 6
http://club.cdfreaks.com/f48/nero-express-6-oem-dual-layer-dvd-277705/

That's a very very old version. Now there can be an issue with XP (still not a DRIVER issue) if it's not all patched up. XP had issues with USB 2.0 till SP2, didn't support drives over 127GB until SP1 and dual layer appeared later than XP so what a mismosh of things to consider.

Read that discussion and try IMGBURN.

Remember that I can't find what DL SOURCE DVD was in play here. Video DVDs tend to be troublesome.
Bob
