DVD +R DL not reading and won't copy on my Comp.

Let's cover the basics.
1. XP doesn't supply DVD writing of ANY kind.
2. It's never a driver issue.
Ok, now that we know XP and drivers are not the issue share or tell the forum the one important thing. What DVD writing software are you using? (be exact.)
Yes, I read NERO but not all versions of that did DL. And tell more about this disk. Here's item 3.
3. Nero doesn't copy most Video DVDs (single or DL).
Bob
My DVD drive is supposed to support DVD +R DL. I can't get it to read or write. The drive is an ATAPI DVD W DH16W1P and I'm running Windows XP Service Pack 3. I already tried to update the driver for the drive, but it came back and said there was no better match than what I already had. If I put in a DL disk and go to Windows Explorer nothing ever comes up. And if I try to copy the disk using Nero, the copy option just stays grayed out. I can usually check a disk to see if it is closed using Nero and It never show anything when I try to do that either. Any insight would be greatly appreciated.