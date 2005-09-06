DVD problems, need help, Please!

See what parts they want to exchange.
I see no power supply in the list but I'd pick over 500W units. No mention if the BIOS is updated and if you tried it with just 1 stick of RAM, 1 drive, etc.
Bob
3 months ago i got a new mobo, processor and video card, I didn't reformat right away. That is when my problems started, i have two DVD drives (one is a burner), the non-burnerstoped working, it couldn't read any cd or dvd, but windows and my mobo recognized that it was opperational. I tried to play one of my movies in the other drive, i knew that it was still working, and i couldn't get it to play.
Sense then i have reformated, and tried to use a few diffrent dvd players and all of them freez up after i put a DVD in, and the one drive still doesn't work.
Can anyone help?? I would really like to get this working just moved in to a dorm and want to watch some movies! Thanks
system set up:
XP pro, SP 2
Asus abv-e deluxe mobo - As far as i know the driver is up to date
Athlon 64 +3200
1.5 gb corsair ram
ATAPI DVD DUAL 4xMax DVD burner
JLMS XJ-HD 166s DvD drive (not working)
Radeon x800 pro
Audigy 2 ZS
120gb Maxtor HD
120gbSEAGATE HD
DVD players that i have tried:
PowerDVD 4.0, 5.0 and XP
INterActual Player
Artisan DVD/Divx player