PC Applications forum

General discussion

DVD problems, need help, Please!

by scooter630 / September 6, 2005 9:47 AM PDT

3 months ago i got a new mobo, processor and video card, I didn't reformat right away. That is when my problems started, i have two DVD drives (one is a burner), the non-burnerstoped working, it couldn't read any cd or dvd, but windows and my mobo recognized that it was opperational. I tried to play one of my movies in the other drive, i knew that it was still working, and i couldn't get it to play.

Sense then i have reformated, and tried to use a few diffrent dvd players and all of them freez up after i put a DVD in, and the one drive still doesn't work.

Can anyone help?? I would really like to get this working just moved in to a dorm and want to watch some movies! Thanks

system set up:
XP pro, SP 2
Asus abv-e deluxe mobo - As far as i know the driver is up to date
Athlon 64 +3200
1.5 gb corsair ram
ATAPI DVD DUAL 4xMax DVD burner
JLMS XJ-HD 166s DvD drive (not working)
Radeon x800 pro
Audigy 2 ZS
120gb Maxtor HD
120gbSEAGATE HD

DVD players that i have tried:
PowerDVD 4.0, 5.0 and XP
INterActual Player
Artisan DVD/Divx player

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: DVD problems, need help, Please!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: DVD problems, need help, Please!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Ask the supplier of the machine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 6, 2005 10:51 AM PDT

See what parts they want to exchange.

I see no power supply in the list but I'd pick over 500W units. No mention if the BIOS is updated and if you tried it with just 1 stick of RAM, 1 drive, etc.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Maybe?
by kenshin2244 / September 8, 2005 1:09 PM PDT

When you installed the new device did you set one of them as a slave?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
yes
by scooter630 / September 9, 2005 8:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Maybe?

the two drives worked fine before i upgraded my mobo, they were both on cable select, and now sence then I have set them master/slave, in BIOS it recognizes them as P/S every thing looks normal from there. When i open up "My Computer" it sees the drive but when i click on it, it only says to insert a disk. When i put a disk in it sounds like the CD is reving up then slowing down, the doing the same thing over again. And it still wants me to insert a disk. Not to mention the drive that is working wont play DVD movies.

In response to the other post i am the suppler of the machine, and it has a 500W power supply.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
When you change the motherboard, the OS may fail.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 9, 2005 10:17 PM PDT
In reply to: yes

Try performing the repair install of the OS, then the drivers for the new board.

This is one of the nagging issues of Windows. It does not support such a hardware change.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I did
by scooter630 / September 27, 2005 2:18 PM PDT

When I ugraded the machine I reformated windows.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What is that?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 28, 2005 12:23 AM PDT
In reply to: I did

I'm yet to find out what that procedure is. Too often I find missing drivers since most stop looking for drivers when Windows boots.

Bob

Hint: Find latest drivers for motherboard, video, audio, etc...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A reformat is...
by scooter630 / September 28, 2005 9:32 AM PDT
In reply to: What is that?

S reformat is deleting an operating system and installing it again, which i did with windows xp. I have looked for new driver, every thing is as up to date as possible

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How did you look for the drivers?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 28, 2005 9:51 AM PDT
In reply to: A reformat is...

Let me write the "Driver Update" button is nothing but a demo of how things should be. I have to know the make/model of motherboard, audio, etc and fetch then install drivers after an OS install.

Some software such as the DVD player software may have a software update feature and thankfully that seems to work well.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.