DVD - multilingual

Hi - I am in the process of determining which notebook is the best for me (am the first time notebook buyer) and I started to wonder, how do I make my laptop work to view a few different language DVDs - I will be buying the notebook here in the US, but I'd like to be able to view movies in Korean and Japanese. Is there any patches that I can add on to make the DVD player region free?
Thanks!
